Bergen Catholic baseball star, son of former Yankees pitcher, makes college decision

Carsten Sabathia III, whose father pitched for the Yankees for more than a decade, has committed to Georgia Tech.

The Bergen Catholic senior made his announcement with a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. He then tweeted Wednesday morning, saying “Grateful and ready for this next chapter!!”

The 6-foot-4 Sabathia is primarily an infielder and is expected to see most of his action this spring at first base, Bergen Catholic coach Bob Muggeo said Wednesday.

“I’m expecting big things from him this year,” Muggeo said. “He’ll be hitting in the middle of the order and playing first base for us.”

Bergen Catholic's Carsten Sabathia takes the throw at first base as Ellis Garcia of St. Joseph dives back to the bag in a Big North United Division baseball game. Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Sabathia’s father, CC, pitched in the major leagues for 19 seasons, his last 11 (2009-2019) with the Yankees. He compiled a career record of 251-161, including 138-88 in New York. When the Yankees won the World Series in 2009, the left-hander was 19-8.

The younger Sabathia, who is right-handed, had a stellar offseason, Muggeo said. That's one reason the coach expects “a player who has improved every year,” to be even better when practice opens next month.

New Jersey allows pitchers and catchers to open March 8. Team practice begins March 11, and the season opens April 1.

“He had a very competitive summer schedule,” Muggeo said. “We had conditioning workouts in the offseason, and he’s been a great leader.”

Greg Mattura is a sports reporter for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your phone, sign up for our newsletter and download our app.

Email: mattura@northjersey.com

Twitter: @gregmattura

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Carsten Sabathia of Bergen Catholic baseball picks Georgia Tech