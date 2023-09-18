Bergen County woman who lost thumb in pit bull attack settles with animal rescue

HACKENSACK — A woman attacked by a pit bull more than two years ago has reached a settlement with the nonprofit owner of the dog for $1.62 million, her attorney said.

For Carol Olsen, a cake decorator from Midland Park, the vicious attack resulted in the loss of a vital body part.

“When she went to push the dog off her leg, it bit her right thumb off,” said Christopher DiGirolamo, the victim’s attorney. “The thumb could not be reattached.”

DiGirolamo said the injury initially made it impossible for his client to do her job in the bakery at a Wyckoff supermarket, but she returned to work when it healed months later. He said she is still not able to create the delicate flowers and other icing decorations that she made before the attack.

The loss of her thumb has also had lasting effects on her day-to-day life, DiGirolamo said. Household chores and tasks as simple as opening jars and putting on jewelry are beyond her ability, he said.

The entire Olsen family is relieved to have the matter resolved, DiGirolamo said. “After representing Carol, and getting to know her as a person,” he said, “I am very confident that, in spite of her disability, she will return to her passion.”

Olsen sued Eleventh Hour Rescue, the no-kill shelter and pet-adoption agency that owned the dog, and the man who was fostering it when the attack occurred, in state Superior Court in January 2022.

The nonprofit, based in the Flanders section of Mount Olive Township, is run by volunteers. Its website states that it rescues cats and dogs on “death row.” Many are saved at their eleventh hour, it says, when they are scheduled to be euthanized by other shelters.

The pit bull in this case, named Alamo, was being cared for at a townhouse on Mulberry Drive in Mahwah at the time of the attack in March 2021. DiGirolamo said his client was there as an invited guest.

Edward Turro, an attorney for the rescue, did not respond to an inquiry about the settlement.

Bergen County courthouse on Main Street in Hackensack.

The lawsuit claimed that the rescue and the owner of the foster home were liable for the attack because Alamo was not in a cage or muzzled.

A state law stipulates that the owner of a dog that bites a person is liable for damages, regardless of the “viciousness” of the animal or the owner’s “knowledge of such viciousness.”

The rescue pinned blame on the owner of the foster home, and it entered a counterclaim to demand that he indemnify the nonprofit and provide coverage of liability insurance. He later filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, court records show, because he was uninsured.

According to figures released in April by the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm, insurers in the U.S. paid $1.1 billion in claims for “dog-related injuries” last year — an increase of 28% over 2021.

More than a third of those insurance claims were filed in five states. California, Florida, Texas, New York and Michigan topped the list, with 6,176 claims among them.

