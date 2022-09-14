Bergen judge tosses thousands of drug charges in NJ after probe into evidence tests

Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
·3 min read

A Bergen County judge has dismissed more than 2,000 drug charges following a probe by state authorities called into question the work of a former forensic scientist who tested evidence for thousands of cases between 2005 and 2016, court administrators announced on Monday.

In addition to dismissing the charges, Superior Court Judge Edward Jerejian has ordered the Attorney General's Office to reimburse all affected defendants for their fines, court fees and other related costs.

The investigation was launched in 2016, after a co-worker alleged that Kalmalkant Shah, who worked as a technician at the New Jersey State Police North Regional Laboratory, had breezed through analyzing a sample believed to be marijuana using a practice known as "dry-labbing," whereby a technician reports what they suspect and not the results of proper testing, according to an affidavit filed that year.

While Shah's work was subject to a two-step review process, only his original tests were performed on the evidence. Under existing guidelines, reviewers simply perused his written reports, the document states.

Shah was immediately suspended and the AG advised prosecutors involved in 7,827 cases across 13 counties in which the discredited technician had determined whether evidence contained illicit drugs, and an additional 2,582 proceedings for which he provided testimony.

The North Regional lab, located in Little Falls, processes drug evidence for courts in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren counties, court filings show.

As the probe continued, the state Supreme Court ordered the AG's office to retest all remaining evidence handled by Shah. But only so many samples were available, because policy calls for drug evidence to be destroyed after a statutory period has passed.

NJ legal marijuana:Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey? Now there are rules for workers

Authorities ultimately returned positive results for each remaining samples, according to court spokesperson MaryAnn Spoto.

Meanwhile, Jerejian reviewed all cases handled by Shah that resulted in a prison or jail sentence, conditional release, dismissal or downgraded charges, and opened a process for those defendants to apply for relief. Pending cases were ordered to remain before their original judge, the affidavit states.

To date, charges have been dismissed in most cases where the evidence had already been destroyed, Spoto said, and the New Jersey State Police lab has since updated its protocols and added new equipment intended to reduce botched tests at the hands of technicians.

However, 523 cases could not be dismissed, either due to prior expungement ― in many instances, a result of the state's recent marijuana reform laws ― or because the conviction had already been overturned on appeal and was not part of Jerejian's review, the court said.

On Monday, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner ordered that any remaining defendants affected by Shah's work will have until Oct. 1 to file an application for relief in the courts where they were first heard, rather than further review by Jerejian, and advised law enforcement to preserve all evidence handled by Shah for one year.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ judge tosses thousands of drug charges after probe

