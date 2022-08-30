Bergen man gets six years for role in ghost gun trafficking ring

A Bergen County man has been sentenced to six years in state prison for his role in a ghost gun trafficking ring that worked out of the Paterson area, the state Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

Michael Maresca, 34, of Hasbrouck Heights, allegedly received untraceable ghost gun parts through the mail from two compatriots in the Midwest, according to a statement from acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin. Maresca then assembled the kits and sold the illegal guns in and around Paterson, including two sales to an undercover officer.

During a two-month investigation in fall 2020, authorities seized five ghost guns and two assault rifles, Platkin said. State authorities and Paterson police arrested Maresca that November.

In July of this year, Maresca appeared before state Superior Court Judge Christopher Kazlau to plead guilty to possessing an assault firearm and two charges of buying parts to manufacture untraceable firearms. He must serve more than half his sentence before he's eligible for parole, Platkin said.

Adam Lustberg, Maresca’s Hackensack-based attorney, declined to comment Tuesday.

The Attorney General's Office has also charged two other men — Robert Moser, 49, of Depauw, Indiana, and Maken Cornell, 52, of Grove City, Ohio — with conspiring to buy and ship handgun kits, ghost gun parts and outlawed high-capacity magazines to New Jersey.

Moser has already pleaded guilty to a gun charge and is awaiting sentencing, Platkin said. Cornell's charges are pending.

“Removing ghost guns and other illegal firearms from our streets and prosecuting those responsible for bringing them into our state is essential to our gun violence reduction strategy,” Platkin said in a statement. “New Jersey’s strict gun laws are in place to help keep our communities safe and we will continue to vigorously enforce these laws to protect residents and save lives.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ghost gun trafficking ring in NJ gets Bergen man jail time