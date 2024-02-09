Bergen school official mired in lawsuit with former board member. See the latest

Garfield resident, retired police officer and former Garfield Board of Education member Everett Garnto is facing a default in a lawsuit that has seen little to no movement in months after he failed to file a response to the complaint.

The complaint was originally filed on Aug. 15, 2023, with the Superior Court of New Jersey by former business administrator and current Garfield Assistant Superintendent Giovanni Cusmano, who sued Garnto, charging defamation after a series of alleged defamatory comments and accusations.

According to the complaint, Garnto has "directed numerous blatant lies against Plaintiff in a calculated effort to destroy not only his character and reputation before the Garfield BOE, but even worse, to falsely accuse him of criminal conduct" dating back to December 2022 when he first made a "scathing and baseless attack" against Cusmano in a group text message.

After that text message, in January 2023 Garnto posted to his Facebook page accusations that Cusmano bribed Garfield Board of Education members to vote for his friend. According to the complaint, these accusations were reiterated on Garnto's Facebook page on Feb. 6, 2023.

The 18-page complaint lists numerous other incidents of alleged defamatory marks and false assertions about Cusmano, including accusations of bribery and colluding with the school board in the form of Facebook posts and text messages.

The complaint says Cusmano has suffered "severe and extensive damages" as a result of Garnto's actions.

"The allegations are very disturbing," said Cusmano's lawyer, Austin B. Tobin. "Mr. Garnto has directed a slew of blatant lies targeted toward Dr. Cusmano, which he knows lack even a sliver of truth, in a malicious and calculated effort to destroy not only Dr. Cusmano's character and reputation before the Garfield Board of Education, but even worse, to falsely accuse him of criminal conduct."

Garnto did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Tobin, there is currently a default against Garnto, as he has not yet filed an answer to the complaint. However, movement has been made recently, as representation for Garnto did reach out.

Though Tobin said he cannot be completely sure of where the suit will go next, assuming it does go through a full discovery process, it will likely be at least a year before the case is ready for trial.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Garfield NJ school official's lawsuit still ongoing months later