Bergen teen with car detailing business will speak at NYC conference for entrepreneurs

How does Tyler Poon combine his love of luxury cars with a first job?

The 13-year-old from Edgewater has done so for over a year now, with a high-end car detailing business that's gaining him notice among entrepreneurs.

Tyler, with his New Generation Car Cleaning operation, takes care of every cosmetic need of a client's Lamborghini, Mercedes or Jaguar or the other luxury autos he's been hired to freshen up. His company offers exterior washing, interior cleaning and a high-end coating to protect the vehicle's finish.

What started with cleaning the wheels of his mother's co-workers' cars has grown into a service that includes private clients, primarily in Bergen County, and dealerships like Maserati Englewood Cliffs and Lamborghini Paramus, where he does car detailing on three to eight vehicles a week.

"What inspired me is that I really like cars and want to do something with them. And I was in my mom's office one day doing nothing, so I borrowed $4 from my mom and went to Dollar Tree and brought some supplies, because that's where it's cheapest," Tyler said. "As I have grown and made more money, I have upgraded."

Tyler, who's going into the eighth grade at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tenafly, typically starts by getting a ride from his parents to the location of a client who has learned of him via Instagram or word-of-mouth. First, he inspects the vehicle for any damage before he starts his work. Then, he has the client sign a document that specifies they are aware of the damage before he begins.

The detailing comes next, starting with a hand wash, an application of foam and then a good rinsing. Next, Tyler cleans the interior, carefully removing floor mats and vacuuming the vehicle.

A single job can take two to 2½ hours depending on how much work a client requests. Tyler's going rate ranges from $40 for an exterior wash to $300 for extensive detailing, which his clients haven't had a problem paying.

"They don't have certain tools and chemicals, and I get every single detail. And it takes a lot of time," he said, noting that he now orders his supplies from Amazon.

Tyler Poon details a car at Maserati of Englewood Cliffs on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The 13-year-old Edgewater resident owns New Generation Car Cleaning, which offers luxury car detailing services in North Jersey.

Tyler's new vocation has put him in the fast lane to gaining greater recognition for his work. He is the youngest member of the Fort Lee Chamber of Commerce and was a guest judge last month at the Concours on the Palisades luxury car show in Fort Lee.

He's also been invited to speak and give a demo of his detailing work at the Aspire Tour 2023 in New York City on Aug. 17. The global traveling conference features successful entrepreneurs such as real estate billionaire Barbara Corcoran of "Shark Tank" fame and Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC's "The Profit."

"I have bad stage fright, but I'm proud to be showcasing the growth of my business and to have such standout growth," Tyler said. "At the same time, I look forward to exchanging ideas and listening to other speakers to see how I can continue to grow and scale up my business going forward."

More: Lost in translation? NJ teen helps nonprofits convert English documents to other languages

Making him even more proud is that he has put his earnings toward helping those less fortunate in recent months, having donated 300 bottles of water and made meatloaf meals for Family Promise of Bergen County's Walk-In Dinner Program.

"I'm proud of him," said his mother, Mina-Jacqueline Au. "I certainly hope that he continues with this. It seems like he has plans. It gets him off his phone, and he doesn't play video games as much as other kids. It's a good learning experience."

As for why Tyler also enjoys doing this work, even in the summer heat, it comes down to what most teens crave: independence.

Tyler Poon details a car at Maserati of Englewood Cliffs on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The 13-year-old Edgewater resident owns New Generation Car Cleaning, which offers luxury car detailing services in North Jersey.

"I can control my hours, use my own schedule. I don't have to follow anyone and what they have to say," he said. "I can work whenever I want, however I want, and get most of the money for myself.

"I have to give some of the money to my parents, who drive me," Tyler added. Still, he said, "I just like being my own boss."

Ricardo Kaulessar covers race, immigration and culture for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kaulessar@northjersey.com

Twitter: @ricardokaul

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Edgewater NJ teen car detailing business earns notice for entrepreneur