Bergenfield shooting suspect arrested in NYC nearly two months later

Authorities arrested a Bergenfield man in New York City Monday, nearly two months after he allegedly shot and injured a woman, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Aaron Sierra, 22, was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he shot a 20-year-old woman he was dating at his residence on North Taylor Street on May 21. On Monday, detectives finally located Sierra, who allegedly had fled the crime scene. He was arrested by the New York City Police Department Emergency Services Unit following what prosecutors described as a "brief standoff."

In the warrant, police claim the two were quarreling in the suspect's bedroom on North Taylor Street when Sierra allegedly shot the victim multiple times with a stolen handgun. The woman, who was not identified by the prosecutor's office, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. She survived her injuries.

Sierra is currently hospitalized in New York, prosecutors said. Upon release he will be remanded to the custody of the New York City Department of Corrections pending extradition to Bergen County.

In addition to attempted murder, prosecutors charged Sierra with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and weapons offenses in relation to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergenfield NJ man accused of attempted murder caught in NYC