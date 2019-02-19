What Can We Make Of Berger Paints India Limited’s (NSE:BERGEPAINT) High Return On Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll look at Berger Paints India Limited (NSE:BERGEPAINT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Berger Paints India:

0.28 = ₹6.8b ÷ (₹44b – ₹18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Berger Paints India has an ROCE of 28%.

View our latest analysis for Berger Paints India

Does Berger Paints India Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Berger Paints India’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Berger Paints India’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

NSEI:BERGEPAINT Last Perf February 19th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Berger Paints India.

Do Berger Paints India’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Berger Paints India has total assets of ₹44b and current liabilities of ₹18b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. Berger Paints India’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Berger Paints India’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. But note: Berger Paints India may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).