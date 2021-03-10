Bering Yachts Unveils a Rugged 72-Foot Explorer Vessel That Can Cruise 5,000 Miles

How does one improve upon an exceptional explorer vessel? Make it larger, of course. Bering Yachts has decided to elongate its tried-and-true B65 model to offer even more space, storage and comfort onboard.

Designed for long-haul expeditions, the new Bering 72—B72 for short—has a good 7 feet on its predecessor and spans a total of, you guessed it, 72 feet. The American outfit developed the “bigger and better” vessel after receiving feedback from the owners and captains aboard the three B65s currently traversing the high seas.

The B72 is based on the same technical platform as its 65-foot counterpart and retains a similarly rugged exterior with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. It takes cues from the classic trawlers of yore, but it has an unequivocally contemporary edge. This is due to the vessel’s spacious three-deck layout and stylish furnishings, which put it on par with any modern luxury yacht.

The main deck comprises an expansive saloon and a full-beam galley that Bering says acts as a social hub for family and friends, just like your kitchen at home. The pilothouse is situated on a raised level and protected from the elements via a thick glass windscreen.

The lower deck, meanwhile, is devoted to accommodation and there are several customization options in terms of layout. The standard configuration sleeps a total of eight seafarers in three guest cabins and one full-beam master suite forward. In addition, the layout can be reconfigured to include five or six cabins, plus a crew cabin.

Outside, the B72 features an al fresco dining area and sun lounge on the foredeck, along with an open-air flybridge and aft cockpit. The vessel also comes equipped with a wide beach platform for those requisite ocean dips. Furthermore, thanks to the additional space, the B72 has room for one large tender (or two small ones) and an accompanying crane.

Billed as “compact but very capable,” the B72 has impressive performance specs. She’s fitted with twin Cummins 327-hp diesel engines and can hold 4,500 gallons of fuel. Together, this gives the vessel a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles when cruising at 7 knots. She can also hit 10 knots at full tilt.

To date, the trio of B65s has collectively covered more than 100,000 nautical miles. Just imagine what the big sister can achieve.

