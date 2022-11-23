Berjaya Assets Berhad First Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.002 loss per share (vs RM0.007 loss in 1Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Berjaya Assets Berhad (KLSE:BJASSET) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM53.7m (up 133% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net loss: RM4.22m (loss narrowed by 76% from 1Q 2022).

  • RM0.002 loss per share (improved from RM0.007 loss in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Berjaya Assets Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Berjaya Assets Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

