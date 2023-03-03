Berjaya Corporation Berhad Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.004 loss per share (vs RM0.018 profit in 2Q 2022)

Berjaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BJCORP) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM2.34b (up 14% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net loss: RM24.8m (down by 125% from RM101.3m profit in 2Q 2022).

  • RM0.004 loss per share (down from RM0.018 profit in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Berjaya Corporation Berhad shares are up 3.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Berjaya Corporation Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

