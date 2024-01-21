Berkeley County Magistrate Larry Thompson files for second term

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Magistrate Larry Thompson filed his candidacy for a second term recently.

The nonpartisan position will be selected by the voters in the May 14 primary.

"Berkeley County Magistrate Court is one of the busiest in the state. I know from experience that the problems our county has with drugs, domestic violence and other crimes is severe and I want to continue to work to resolve these issues," said Thompson, who was first elected in 2020.

Berkeley County currently has six magistrates and a seventh will be added with the May election.

Berkeley County Magistrate Larry Thompson filed his candidacy for a second term recently. The nonpartisan position will be selected by the voters in the May 14 primary.

When he ran for his first term in the office, Thompson said he was doing so for his three grandchildren, so that they could “grow up in a community where they and other families are safe, can thrive and make Berkeley County their permanent home.” He said Monday that motivation has not changed.

A graduate of South Dakota State University, Thompson has been a resident of Berkeley County for more than 30 years. He worked in politics at the local, county, state and federal level for many years, including serving as District Director for former U.S. House of Representative Harley O. Staggers Jr. of West Virginia.

Moore's new budget plan: Moore's Maryland budget boosts child care, education, without raising taxes. What to know.

Snow scenes in Hagerstown: Snow scenes Friday in Hagerstown

He also worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for four years as a bailiff and special deputy before running for magistrate.

He and his wife, Liz, have been married for 32 years.

“I came to West Virginia for a job opportunity. I met my wife here and Berkeley County became my home,” he said. “As a Berkeley County Magistrate, I am trying to do my part to keep Berkeley County safe for all our families.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Berkeley County Magistrate Larry Thompson files for second term