Berkeley County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding witnesses to fatal 2018 hit-and-run

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three possible witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in 2018.

The crash happened at Edwin Miller Boulevard and Warm Springs Avenue on Sept. 4, 2018, according to a news release from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Mike Kilmer Jr., who was riding a motorcycle, was killed in the crash at the intersection, according to Sheriff Nathan Harmon.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a dark color late 1990s pickup truck, Harmon said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office believes this woman might have witnessed a hit-and-run crash in Berkeley County in 2018.

The sheriff's office on Monday released images of three individuals who it believes might have witnessed the crash.

One image shows a woman with a pink top. She is with a male and the two people were traveling in a silver vehicle, according to the release.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office believes these two women may have witnessed a hit-and-run crash in the county in 2018.

Another image shows a third person — a woman wearing a black shirt and apron.

The sheriff's office is asking for the three individuals, or anyone who can identify them, to contact Cpl. T. Funk at 304-267-7000.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office believes these two people may have witnessed at hit-and-run crash in 2018. They were traveling in the silver vehicle shown.

