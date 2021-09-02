The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A UK£3.71 Dividend

Simply Wall St
4 min read

It looks like The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Berkeley Group Holdings' shares before the 6th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£3.71 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of UK£1.16 to shareholders. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Berkeley Group Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Berkeley Group Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 17% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Berkeley Group Holdings earnings per share are up 2.8% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Berkeley Group Holdings has delivered 18% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Berkeley Group Holdings? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Berkeley Group Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Berkeley Group Holdings is halfway there. Berkeley Group Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Berkeley Group Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Berkeley Group Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

