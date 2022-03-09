Berkeley Lifts Vaccine Requirement

BERKELEY, CA — In a move that marks a stark shift in the city’s pandemic response, Berkeley health officials on Wednesday announced the city will lift its vaccine requirement later this week.

Berkeley joined the city of San Francisco in announcing the lifting of vaccine requirements for indoor settings including restaurants, gyms and indoor events.

Berkeley’s top health official “strongly recommends that restaurants, gyms and indoor events continue to encourage vaccination of employees and patrons, but verification will no longer be required starting Friday March 11,” city officials said in a statement Wednesday.

In higher risk settings, such as pharmacies, childcare facilities and long-term care facilities, fully vaccinated workers can get tested in lieu of getting their booster shots.

The lifting of restrictions comes amid an ongoing decline in infections while hospitalizations and severe illness remain low, city officials said.

Businesses will have the option to set stricter regulations.

"Our COVID tools create a path to navigate the pandemic," Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez said in a statement.

“As this latest surge fades, the safe path widens but the risks haven't disappeared. Stay up to date on vaccinations by getting a booster when eligible. When needed, use a surgical mask or better to protect yourself and others."

State guidelines still require proof of full vaccination or a proof of a negative test to attend either indoor events of 1,000 or more people and recommended for outdoor ones of at least 10,000 people.

The City of Berkeley will align with state guidance on March 11. Until then, the testing alternative is not a local option.

This article originally appeared on the Berkeley Patch