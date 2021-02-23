Berkeley Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill, Beat and Rob Asians on Social Media
A man from Berkeley, California has been taken into custody after using social media to share threats about killing Asians. Reginald Jackson, a former gang member, allegedly wrote about beating up, blowing up and robbing Asians ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Using these images OPD identified him as a man w/a lengthy rap sheet including multiple weapons charges.
During his court appearance in Dublin today heard the judge say he had “incredible concern.” Thanks to all the tips— the man is now is custody. #StopTheAttacks pic.twitter.com/BjKNj2MBAh — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 23, 2021
His now-deleted Twitter and Instagram posts are being used for an Oakland Police Department investigation, according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim. Authorities identified Jackson as a suspect with a laundry list of charges, including possession of an AR-15 assault rifle and attempted robbery as a minor. In a hearing on Monday, a Dublin court judge expressed “incredible concern” over the frequency of Jackson’s cases. Social media users, the Oakland police, the Alameda District Attorney's Office and the Alameda County Probation Office all worked together to arrest Jackson. The judge reportedly set a bail of $190,000. Jackson's next court appearance is on Tuesday morning. NextShark has reached out to the Oakland Police Department and will update this article accordingly. Feature Images via Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)
