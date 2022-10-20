Berkeley man pleads guilty to scam to get paid for unneeded prescription drugs

CAMDEN - A former pharmaceutical sales representative from the Bayville section of Berkeley admitted Wednesday that he was involved in health care fraud and the wrongful obtaining and disclosure of patients' personal health information, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced Thursday.

Keith Ritson, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiring to wrongfully disclose health information in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Khanna said.

Between 2014 and 2016, Ritson promoted compound prescription medications and other medications, according to court documents and statements. Compound medications are mixed by pharmacists to meet the specific needs of a patient, and, while they aren't FDA approved, they are properly prescribed if a patient has an allergy to a dye or ingredient, or for other various reasons.

Ritson and his conspirators found that certain insurance plans covered compound medications from a Louisiana pharmacy called Central Rexall Drugs Inc., Khanna said. The pharmacy benefits administrator paid prescription drug claims and then billed the state of New Jersey and other insurance plans for the paid amounts.

The conspirators realized that certain prescriptions would reimburse by insurance for thousands of dollars monthly, Khanna said, and Ritson received a percentage of the amount that Central Rexall received from the benefits administrator for the prescriptions he arranged.

Ritson then recruited people with insurance plans that covered the compound medications, regardless of their medical need for them, according to the announcement. He also obtained medically unnecessary medication prescriptions, himself, and earmarked patients who had insurance plans that would cover the medications at the medical practices of Dr. Frank Alario of Delray Beach, Florida.

Ritson was not authorized to access patients' health information but, as part of the criminal HIPAA scheme, Alario let Ritson have significant access to his medical offices, files and patient information, Khanna said. He used this access to find patients with insurance that covered the compound medications, allowing Alario to know in advance to whom to prescribe the medications.

Alario authorized prescription forms written by Ritson, the announcement said, and Ritson received commissions on those prescriptions.

Alario pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 to conspiring to wrongfully disclose patients’ individually identifiable health information. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 7, 2023.

Three former executives of Central Rexall were charged in 2020 with health care and wire fraud, among other offenses, the announcement said. A fourth former executive also pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy in 2020.

Ritson faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the health care fraud conspiracy count, and a maximum of one year in prison and a $50,000 fine for the HIPAA conspiracy count, Khanna said. His sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023.

