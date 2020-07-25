Berkeley Nuke Prof’s Side Gig: Far-Right Serbian Activist

A prominent nuclear engineering professor in California with influence over millions of dollars in federal research funds is also a prominent player in Dveri, a far right-wing party in Serbia that publicly supports a convicted war criminal, among other extremist stances.

Jasmina Vujic has been on the faculty at the University of California Berkeley since 1992. She formerly served as chair of UC Berkeley’s nuclear engineering department, and is the founding director of the Nuclear Science and Security Consortium, a key hub for nuclear security research and training, where she directs 50 affiliated faculty members and hundreds of researchers from eight universities across the country.

In recent years, Vujic has occupied positions on the Berkeley admissions and diversity committees, and she helps dish out at least $10 million in research funds at the multi-university research center, which is underwritten by the U.S. Department of Energy.

She’s also a longtime, prominent member of Dveri, having served as the Serbian far-right party’s vice president for three years, according to Serbian-language media accounts, interviews and social media postings. She regularly appears at its political events in her home country, has fundraised and lobbied for the group, and has appeared alongside some of the most controversial figures in Serbia’s recent history.

Experts say Dveri's ascension to parliament and formal politics, even in a country governed by a right-wing party, are representative of a broader acceptance of previously unacceptable ideological stances throughout Europe.

But Vujic’s involvement in the group has raised alarm among some colleagues and peers in the nuclear engineering field because it is a foreign political entity that opposes long-established U.S. policies in the Balkans. Vujic’s affiliations with Dveri prompted at least one individual to report her affiliations to the Department of Energy as a potential security concern last year, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The Disturbing Ties Between Philly Cops and Far-Right Proud Boys

An open letter to UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ was also published online last year, raising Vujic’s involvement with Dveri and the party’s extremist views. Still, no official action has been taken by the university.

There is no indication that Vujic’s beliefs and political convictions have influenced her decision-making at UC Berkeley or her treatment of people who may be part of the groups Dveri loathes. But three people familiar with Vujic’s academic work and involvement with Dveri said her role in a party with an aggressive stance towards past Serbian atrocities during the 1990s dissolution of Yugoslavia, and virulently anti-LGBTQ positions has raised discomfort on campus.

Vujic did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this story. In response to queries from The Daily Beast, University of California Berkeley spokesman Dan Moguloff said that Chancellor Christ’s office had not received letters about Professor Vujic’s activities. “The activities as described, if true, are outside the scope of the professor's employment with the university,” Moguloff said. The Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment.

But Berkeley sources couldn’t help but wonder whether the professor’s ties to the far right could—or should—impact their ability to receive security clearances and funding from the Department of Energy. “It’s really alarming for someone who is in a position to shape the next generation of nuclear security scholars to hold such extremist views,” said one of the individuals, who requested anonymity for fear of professional retaliation.

In applications for clearance, DOE requests information about a person's associations, past or present, with anyone associated with an extremist ideology or organization, as well as involvement with foreign political parties. In this context, experts say that Vujic’s involvement with a political party at least ideologically linked to a nuclear power (Russia) hostile to American strategic interests is a major red flag from a counter-intelligence perspective.

“It’s the kind of thing that if it didn’t come up in a clearance review, there’d be a problem with the process,” said Alex Wellerstein, a professor of science and technology studies at the Stevens Institute of Technology. “The group that she’s affiliated with sounds especially distasteful.”