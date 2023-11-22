Berkeley police search for missing woman

(BCN) — Police in Berkeley are hoping the public can help them locate a missing at-risk woman who was last seen at 4:80 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Bronwyn” is a 60-year-old white woman who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen in the 2800 block of Regent Street wearing a silver gray long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Police released a photo of Bronwyn. Anyone who sees her should call 911 or Berkeley PD dispatch at (510) 981-5911.



