Berklee student arrested for stalking classmate who spoke out against Chinese government

A Berklee College of Music is facing stalking charges after allegedly threatening a classmate that was publicly outspoken against the ruling Chinese government.

Xiaolei Wu, 25, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, allegedly told his classmate that he would chop off their hands and said he reported them to the Chinese government. It is also alleged that Wu asked others to find out where the stalking victim was living and publicly posted his email in the hopes others would also abuse him online.

On October 22, the stalking victim posted a flier near Berklee’s campus that sported phrases such as “Stand with Chinese People,” “We Want Freedom,” and “We Want Democracy”, according to the Department of Justice.

“The Department of Justice will always defend the right to engage in free speech and political expression. We allege that Mr. Wu’s threatening and harassing behavior was not free speech. Rather, it was an attempt to silence and intimidate the activist’s expressed views dissenting of the PRC,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “We will not tolerate threats, harassment or any other repression attempts against those peacefully promoting their ideas, doing their jobs, or expressing their opinions. Freedom of speech is a constitutional right here in the United States and we will protect and defend it at all costs.”

Wu was scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon. The charge of stalking carries a sentence for up to 5 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

