Berkley pony breeder banned from possessing animals

BERKLEY — A Berkley horse breeder charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty was arraigned in Taunton District Court to answer the charges on May 18.

Judge Daniel Hourihan ordered Gary Bolger, 50, of 33 South Main St., to attend a pre-trial hearing on July 26.

"He is not to possess any domestic farm animals while his case is pending," Hourihan said during the arraignment session. "He is to continue receiving mental health treatment and not possess any animals."

Hourihan said Bolger could remain free on personal recognizance before attending the pre-trial hearing.

"Bail can be revoked if it's violated," he added.

Bolger could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison on each of the cruelty charges if a jury finds him guilty.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is pressing charges against Bolger following a joint investigation with Berkley Police and the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Investigators say all charges are based primarily on "negligence or failure to care for the ponies properly."

Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Abbey Barr said investigators found four dead ponies at Bolger's farm in mid-March.

"There were four horses deceased due to starvation," she said during Bolger's arraignment. "One live pony had to be euthanized."

Barr said an officer at the scene noticed "a lot of manure under the barn" and multiple chewing marks done by ponies on property fences.

The Connemara ponies Kate a mare, right, Lass a mare, center, and Owen a gelding inside a paddock at the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after they were rescued with 6 other Connemara ponies from a farm in Berkley. The animals will be looking for new homes soon, and Animal League Law Enforcement has filed animal cruelty charges against the former owner.

Ponies under care by MSPCA, ARL

Investigators previously reported Bolger agreed to surrender nine remaining ponies to the MSPCA and Animal Rescue League.

An Animal Rescue League summary states the ponies were considered "thin and emaciated" upon being surrendered to them and the MSPCA.

MSPCA officials previously indicated they provide food and medical care to the ponies.

The MSPCA recently indicated they are preparing the ponies for adoption.

Kate and Fallon are among the Connemara breed ponies that were rescued from a Berkley farm and are being cared for by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

People interested in adopting a pony can contact the MSPCA online at Nevins Farm Adoption Inquiry or call 978-687-7453.

Animal Rescue League spokesman Michael Defina previously said the agency provides care to three ponies at a farm in Dedham.

"When they go home is still up in the air," he said on May 18. "One adoption is finalized. The other two are in the works but again, as far as when they'll be leaving our care is still unknown."

Information about adopting a pony being cared for by the ARL is available at their website or by calling 617-426-9170.

