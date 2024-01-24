Berkley Riverfront connections coming for new investments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested along Kansas City’s Berkely Riverfront Park, driving planners and local residents to help figure out how to effectively get people to those new attractions.

“It’s unfortunate that, right now, the riverfront is really disconnected form the rest of Kansas City,” said Project Manager and Burns & McDonnell Senior Transportation Planner Sara Copeland. “It’s even disconnected from the adjacent neighborhood, Columbus Park, by railroad tracks, highways, and topography because you come up the hill.”

That also isolates the people who live in the hundreds of apartments that have already been built from the rest of the city, with hundreds of more apartments on the way.

Developer plans $42M apartment project at Berkley Riverfront site

Once KC Current matches start at CPKC Stadium, fans coming to the nearly 12,000 seat stadium will only exacerbate the challenges.

That’s why Copeland’s team has pulled together a few big and small options to connect the city and nearby neighborhoods to the riverfront, taking cars into account but also trying to make it easer to get there without a car.

“Part of the Current stadium construction, they said [they’re] not going to build a parking space for every car,” Copeland said. “So we know that some people are going to take the bus, they’re going to take the [KC Streetcar,] maybe they’re going to park in Columbus Park, have some dinner, and then walk to the stadium. So we want to make all of those options better for people.”

The three big options included an overpass at Lydia Avenue, a new overpass at Berkley Parkway and 3rd Street/Industrial Trafficway, or a bridge at Gillis Street, that could be for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, or a combination of the three.

It would lift people over large stretches of train tracks that could be dangerous or create long delays. Smaller improvements could connect or create a trail network on the existing land for pedestrians.

Details change again, 5th friend speaks out after 3 men found dead at KC home

“It’s extremely important to get this right,” said Columbus Park resident Ingrid Burnett. “We’re not going to see this kind of opportunity when it comes to the funds that are being used here. We’re not going to see this for a long time.”

Right now, Burnett says riverfront walks with her husband force them to walk along roads with fast traffic and no sidewalks, essentially making them walk in traffic.

“I am so excited,” Burnett said. “I love the riverfront. I brag about it all of the time when I get the chance.”

Feedback from residents allows planners to advance the project to a point where they can start seeking grants to pay for construction.

There’s no firm timeline on when work could start, but the KC Current season and likelihood that 2026 World Cup events will be along the riverfront park loom in the future.

The new attractions has already lured in newer residents like Riley Roche, who moved into the Indian Mound neighborhood recently.

“I feel like the riverfront has kind of been underutilized,” Roche said.

But now, he’s hoping for better trail connectivity to better get to attractions like Bar K, a beer garden being built soon, and CPKC Stadium.

When the plans are eventually funded and built, Copeland says the impact will be felt in multiple locations.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

“I think it will feel like the riverfront is closer to Columbus Park, closer to downtown, I think Columbus Park will feel like it’s closer to the river,” Copeland said.

New information about the future of the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension is expected to come out in the next few weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.