Berks authorities charge truck driver in fatal hit-and-run

Sep. 29—Berks County authorities filed hit-and-run and related charges against a York County man who was behind the wheel of a 26,000-pound box truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a Robesonia man and his dog before dawn on Aug. 26 in Robesonia.

Todd Frey, 55, of Manchester did not stop to check on Robert L. Hatt, 67, or attempt to render aid after hitting Hatt at 4:39 a.m. at Penn Avenue and Robeson Street, and continued to drive east on Penn Avenue, which is Route 422, South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Leon Grim said Wednesday in a press conference in Robesonia Borough Hall with other officials.

It was unclear if Frey had been arraigned.

Officers learned Hatt appeared to have tripped in the crosswalk with his dog on his leash and was starting to get up when he was run over by the truck, police said.

As disturbing as that scenario was, officers also learned that two other vehicles ran over Hatt and his dog, and not in succession, in the moments after a witness called 9-1-1.

That witness is a 19-year-old man who had been driving behind the box truck, police said.

The Berks County coroner's office has said it was unclear when Hatt died.

At the same event Wednesday, District Attorney John T. Adams said drivers who are involved in accidents have a duty to report their involvement and provide information to police.

He said his office has several hit-and-run cases pending and will prosecute that type of crime to the fullest extent of the law, adding, "But, it's easily avoidable: if you're in an accident, you need to stop."

Grim said drivers who can't find a safe place to stop near the scene of a crash must pull over at the nearest safe location and call police to report their involvement.

"While this incident is an unimaginable tragedy for the Hatt family and the Robesonia community, it is compounded by the unfathomable fact that so many drivers did not stop at the scene to render aid," Grim said. "I would, however, like to point out that many people did do the right thing and immediately pulled over and attempted to help in any way possible."

Story continues

The tragic death of a borough resident near his home on a major intersection of the borough struck the community hard, Mayor Randall D. Gartner said.

Gartner said he knew Hatt because his sister had been married to Hatt's brother.

"The Hatts are just some of the nicest people you'll ever meet," Gartner said, his voice quivering. "I guess we'll never understand why bad things happen to good people. But as the chief pointed out, even though three people did the wrong thing, many more did the right thing."

He pointed out that J.C. Hoffa, owner of Superior Gunsmithing & Custom Shop in Robesonia, went down to his shop on Robeson Street less than a block north of the scene and searched his security camera video. He located images of the striking box truck and dropped off the media to the police department before he was even asked for video.

The video turned out to be the biggest piece of evidence in the early investigation.

Gartner said he was proud of the way the community came together to express their outrage over what happened and sympathy for the Hatt family.

He noted that tips poured into the police department. A community fund drive raised about $12,000 to help the family with funeral expenses.

Adams said he's not surprised the community he grew up in would rally behind police and a local family. He thanked them along with South Heidelberg police for conducting a thorough investigation.

The township force contracts with Robesonia for police services.

"What happened here was the community came together, provided the police with additional information that allowed them to identify three vehicles that struck Mr. Hatt," the district attorney said. "Police cannot do it alone and this community did what every community in the county needs to do and provide information to police so that we can solve the crimes that occur."

Ever since the fatality, people in the community have displayed a high level of interest in the case, Grim said.

"Everywhere we go people are asking the status of this case," the chief said. "This is a really good community. People help each other out. You see it all the time going up and down Penn Avenue. Someone blows a tire and there's people that stop to help the person. That's what makes this such a shocker."

Of the three drivers, police have decided to charge only two of them with hit-and-run-related counts: Frey and Lorraine F. Gechter, 71, Womelsdorf, the driver of a car that was the second striking vehicle.

Grim provided the following details of the investigation and findings:

The witness, the 19-year-old Womelsdorf man, pulled over along the right side of the road, facing away from the intersection and called 9-1-1. While waiting, he heard another vehicle run over the victim.

That driver didn't stop, either.

After the second hit-and-run, another witness — a 56-year-old man from Robesonia — pulled his vehicle to the right side of the road and saw a tanker truck run over Hatt.

A 44-year-old Richland man who was driving behind the tanker truck told police that he saw the victim under the rear tires of the rig. He slowed his vehicle and saw the rig was not stopping. He tried to catch up to the truck but was unable to locate it.

Police spent hours interviewing witnesses and reviewing security camera footage from area businesses and residences. They were able to identify the company logo on the box truck and contacted the company, which in turn provided a telephone number for Frey.

Police contacted Frey and Frey returned to the area that afternoon, about 10 hours later, with the truck.

Frey told the investigators that he saw debris in the road and tried to avoid it, but denied striking anyone.

Police impounded the truck and obtained a search warrant.

Hair and blood samples were collected from the truck, which was found to have no mechanical defects.

Investigators obtained an additional search warrant last week for Frey's cellphone.

Frey's speed at the time of impact, as recorded by an in-cab GPS, was 40 mph. The speed limit on Penn Avenue in Robesonia is 35 mph.

Frey was charged with two felony counts of accidents involving death or personal injury along with single counts of careless driving resulting in unintentional death, failing to give information and render aid, and failure to drive at a safe speed.

Gechter was also identified the same day.

Family members and co-workers called police after seeing reports from local media outlets about the death. They overheard Gechter saying that she had run over a deer in Robesonia on her way to work.

When interviewed about seven hours after the crash, Gechter said she saw two cars stopped on the right side of the road, veered to the left to avoid them and drove over something. When she looked in her mirror to see what she might have run over, she thought it was a deer or a dog.

An examination of the exterior of her car found blood in the front passenger wheel well and below the front and rear passenger doors.

Because Gechter did not stop, she was charged with failing to give information and render aid.

The tanker truck that was the third striking vehicle was the last to be identified.

Investigators fielded more than 50 tips by phone and through Crime Alert Berks County before identifying the company that was involved. Police had distributed security camera footage that showed the truck moments after the crash.

That tanker had just been filled with a load of spring water from a facility in Newmanstown, just west of Womelsdorf, before driving over the victim while traveling westbound.

It was one of five trucks the Allentown-area company had in the area at the time, which made it difficult to determine which driver was involved.

After a review of digital logs from the spring water site, backed up with handwritten logs and video surveillance from the same site, police were able to specify the truck that was involved.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Alburtis, was interviewed and cooperated with investigators and will not be charged because it is believed he did not realize he ran over anyone.

"It is our belief, after interviewing the driver of the tanker, as well as video obtained from the intersection, that the tanker driver did not see the victim and did not realize that he made contact with him," Grim said. "This was due to a car directly in front of him slowing as it approached the scene, obstructing his line of sight, and not making contact with the victim with the truck's steering axle."

The rear axles of the tanker, however, were confirmed to have run over Hatt.

"It should be noted that the tanker was hauling a load estimated to be 96,000 pounds, which would make it difficult for the driver in the cab to realize he made contact with the victim," Grim said.

Police did not reveal the name of the tanker truck driver and the water company that employed the driver.

Related Articles

— August 26, 2021

Pedestrian killed in Robesonia accident was struck by 3 vehicles

— August 27, 2021

Police identify 2 of 3 drivers who ran over a man and his dog on Route 422 [Video]