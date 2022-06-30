Berks authorities investigating death of 3-year-old child; person in custody

Jun. 30—Exeter Township police said they were called to a Reiffton home overnight for an unconscious 3-year-old child who was later pronounced dead in Reading Hospital.

Township police and Berks County detectives said early Thursday they are investigating what they called a suspicious death and had someone in custody pending further investigation.

Sgt. Sean Fullerton, Exeter police public information officer, said officers responded to a 911 call about 3:40 a.m. Thursday for a 3-year-old who was in cardiac arrest in the home in the 100 block of West 46th Street. Based on initial information provided by police, the description of the 911 call in an earlier version of this article was incorrect

"We are coordinating with the district attorney's office for the investigation," Fullerton said about 7 a.m.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams confirmed his detectives are working with Exeter police investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.