Berks Career and Technology Center students win regional competition

Jan. 26—Two teams of students from the Berks Career and Technology Center recently placed first and second in a regional business plan competition.

Students from the school's business management and entrepreneurship program took part in the Virtual Enterprises International's N.Y. Metro South Division's Regional Business Plan Competition. The event included participants from schools across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The competition, which was held virtually, required contestants to submit executive summaries and deliver a compelling 10-minute presentation to a judging panel comprising industry experts.

Teams from BCTC took home the top two spots.

First place went to the Naturally Threaded team. Their business is a clothing and apparel company that redefines fashion by connecting you with the environment, one outfit at a time.

The team members are:

—Ian Griffith, Boyertown School District.

—Braden McCraw, Exeter School District.

—Brooke Tucker, Hamburg School District.

—Adrianna Gonzalez-Perez, Daniel Boone School District.

—Joshua Ponce, Conrad Weiser School District.

—Cody Morgan, Exeter School District.

Second place went the Revelation team. Revelation is a food and beverage company that provides toxin-free products and services that embrace a healthy lifestyle.

The team members are:

—Joanie Wood, Kutztown School District.

—Julian Collazo, Gov. Mifflin School District.

—Anna Wanamaker, Kutztown School District.

—Isai Lopez, Gov. Mifflin School District.

—Aisosa Washington, Gov. Mifflin School District.

—Indiana Auchenbach, Conrad Weiser School District.

Naturally Threaded earned the opportunity to compete in the National Business Plan Competition in New York City on April 11 and 12.