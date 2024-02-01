Berks commissioners approve emergency declaration to restore former youth detention center

Feb. 1—The Berks County commissioners Thursday unanimously approved an emergency declaration allowing officials to expedite the restoration of a former youth detention center.

The move will allow for the rapid rehabilitation of the facility so it can once again be used to detain juvenile offenders. County officials have said there is a desperate need for access to juvenile detention space amid a severe statewide shortage and a recent increase in young offenders.

The topic was discussed in detail during an operations meeting Tuesday.

At that meeting, several county officials directly involved in the juvenile criminal system sounded the alarm that Berks doesn't have access to enough juvenile detention options to handle the growing need.

And, they said, the problem needs to be fixed.

Daniel Heydt, chief of the Berks County Probation and Parole Office, said the number of violent crimes committed by juveniles was dropping before the COVID-19 pandemic. And the numbers bottomed out during the pandemic.

But things have changed over the past year or so, he said.

Last year, the probation office saw 525 new juvenile referrals from various law enforcement agencies. That was up 159 — or 43% — from the previous year.

The number of juveniles needing detention also rose last year, he said, increasing by 38%.

There were 85 juveniles detained last year, Heydt said. But there were actually 117 who needed to be detained because they were deemed public safety risks.

The 32 undetained juveniles were instead released and subjected to electronic monitoring. The results were dangerous.

"Of those 32 who could not be detained, 22 committed new felony offenses," Heydt said. "And those offenses included robbery, aggravated assault, firearms charges, burglaries, possession with intent to deliver and rape."

Heydt said that if something doesn't change soon, it's only a matter of time before a juvenile who should be in detention does something catastrophic.

"This is an imminent public safety risk," he said.

District Attorney John T. Adams said he has seen an influx in the number of juvenile offenders recently and in the severity of the crimes they commit. He said that of the 47 homicide cases pending in the county nine of the defendants are teenagers.

Adams said Berks — like most other counties — is in a tough spot. There's just simply not enough juvenile detention space across the state to accommodate the need.

Heydt said Pennsylvania only has 513 licensed juvenile detention beds, and only 354 of them are actually operational. That means that 67 counties are competing for those 354 beds.

The closest option for Berks is Abraxas Academy near Morgantown, but the county only has three beds available there and they don't accept females. And the facility has been inundated with problems, including recent riots and escapes that made national news.

"Abraxas cannot handle our problems," Adams said, going on to lambast the facility's poor record.

Heydt said the situation has gotten so bad that probation officers in some cases had to resort to detaining juveniles in their own offices in the Berks County Services Center.

One solution to the problem could be reopening the Berks County Youth Detention Center.

The center was first opened in 1990. However, with decreasing numbers of juvenile offenders and an increased focus in the criminal justice system on restorative justice and putting juveniles in the least restrictive environment possible, it closed its doors in 2012.

But with the recent influx in juvenile offenders and the statewide lack of space to detain them, there is a renewed need for the center. And that's why the county is looking to breathe new life into it.

The center is in need of substantial repairs and upgrades. In particular, restoration work is needed to fix water damage caused by a pipe that froze and burst in December 2022.

"The water went through the entire facility and caused close to $1.25 million in damage — and that's even a conservative estimate," county Deputy Chief Operations Officer Larry Medaglia said. "At this point we have done nothing more than remediation. But now we are left with what is really a shell of a building that is in a state of disrepair."

Approving an emergency declaration would make it easier for the county to make those repairs, as well as start the process of renovating it so that it can once again be used to detain juveniles. Officials stressed that reopening the center is not something that will happen overnight and will be a continuing topic of conversation.

"We are looking at a long period of time until we can reopen," Medaglia said. "It could take as long as two years because of the constraints that we have in the procurement process and supply chain concerns."

County Solicitor Christine Sadler said the emergency declaration will allow the county to expedite the process of hiring contractors to perform the rehabilitation of the building that is needed to get it back in working condition. It also gives the county flexibility when awarding bids for the work.