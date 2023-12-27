Berks coroner identifies Reading man as victim of head-on crash in Exeter

Dec. 26—A 32-year-old Reading man was the person who died after a head-on crash Friday afternoon on Business Route 422 in Exeter Township, the Berks County coroner's office said Tuesday.

Cesar Carrion-Figueroa was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m. Friday by a doctor in the emergency department of Reading Hospital, officials said. An autopsy was conducted Saturday, but a ruling on the cause and manner is pending.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Perkiomen Avenue near East 37th Street in Reiffton.

Exeter police are continuing to investigate. According to preliminary information provided by police:

A vehicle containing a driver and two passengers was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center into the oncoming lane, colliding with two westbound vehicles.

One of those vehicles had two people in it, and the other had only a driver.

The fire company had to free the driver of the original striking vehicle.

Five other people besides Carrion-Figueroa were taken to Reading Hospital for unspecified injuries.

Information on their medical conditions was unavailable Tuesday.