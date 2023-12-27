Berks Country calendar for Dec. 27

Dec. 27—Jan. 6:

—Bus trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show sponsored by Hamburg Grange, leave Hamburg at 8 a.m., leave Farm Show at 5 p.m., $22 per seat. For more information, call Anna Heffner at 610-207-9755.

—Ontelaunee Region Antique Automobile Club meeting, 3 p.m., New Jerusalem Zion UCC Church basement, 1456 Krumsville Road, Lenhartsville. Do not have to own an antique car to join. Monthly activities and tours. Door prizes, refreshments, scholarship opportunities. More information: ontelauneeaaca.com or call membership chairperson, 610-965-9236.

Jan. 7:

—All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township, 7-11 a.m. For more information, go to Facebook or geigertownfireco.com.

Jan. 13:

—Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue open house, Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, East Cocalico Township, 10 a.m.-noon. Meet and greet the golden retrievers and dogs that are available for adoption. Staff is on hand to answer all questions, and food is available for purchase. No admission charge. No photos. Do not bring other dogs. For more information, email info@dvgrr.org, call 717-484-4799 or visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse.

Jan. 14:

Strausstown Fire Company's breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Strausstown Community Campus, 50 E. Avenue, Strausstown. Full breakfast menu available. Proceeds benefit apparatus fund.

Jan. 15:

—Professional photographer Dewitt Jones will present "Making Your Art Your Life" to the Berks Photographic Society during a hybrid zoom session from his home in Molokai, Hawaii, at 7 p.m. Dewitt will share his career in photography. He spent 20 years with National Geographic, 10 years in advertising and writing columns for Outdoor Photographer Magazine and another 20 years lecturing on creativity and vision. Watch the event in-person at Suite 326 in the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St. For non-members interested in attending online, please register by making your $10 donation at store.berksphotographic.org/product/club-donation/. At checkout, specify "Dewitt Jones — January 15" in the order box. Your pass will be emailed to you when the donation is received.