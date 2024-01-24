Berks Country calendar for Jan. 24

Jan. 24—Feb. 2-3:

—Thrivent Building Fund Fundraiser, Salem Hetzels Church, 233 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove. Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Filled baskets, gift cards, soup, pies, cakes and baked goods. Other food available. Open to the public. Call 570-345-4538 for more information.

Feb. 3:

—Spring Valley Boutique, Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Road, Muhlenberg Township, 10-11:30 a.m. Most items at the boutique are free. Featured items vary by month (depending on donations) but frequently include clothing for women, men and children, shoes, handbags, jewelry, etc. Anyone looking to donate used items to this ministry can do so during boutique hours. Park in the upper parking lot; boutique is set up in the gym.

—Winter wellness walk, Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Bern Township, 9 a.m. Join Berks County Parks and Recreation staff for an hourlong brisk walk on the Union Canal Trail. Free. Registration suggested. countyofberks.recdesk.com/Community/Program

—Ontelaunee Region Antique Automobile Club meeting, New Jerusalem Zion United Church of Christ basement, 1456 Krumsville Road, Greenwich Township, 3 p.m. Everyone welcome. More information, contact membership chairperson Phyllis at 610-965-9236 or email phyllispeters@hotmail.com.

—Ice harvesting demonstration, Historic Dreibelbis Farm, 356 Hard Hill Road, Richmond Township, 1 p.m. The program will include a demonstration of antique ice harvesting tools and (weather permitting) cutting and harvesting ice blocks from the ice pond. The first presentation will begin at 2:15; a second presentation will be at 3. There also will be horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides for a small fee. A bonfire, warm soup and hot chocolate will be available, and the farm grounds and nature trail will be open to the public. The event is free and will be held rain or shine, with only pouring rain or a blizzard conditions forcing it to be canceled.

—Night at the Race, St. Benedict Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Robeson Township, 6 p.m. Cost is $25 general admission. Call 610-858-5235 in advance for a horse before Jan. 20, cost $30..

Feb. 4:

—Leesport Area Historical Society Museum open house, 128 Main St., Leesport, 1-4 p.m. Tour of the 1858 School House, which served the community until 1961. See a circa 1940s/50s classroom and area/regional artifacts, including a 1740s Quaker marriage certificate and handmade kitchen tools, including a hammer used by Ringling Brothers Circus. Kids welcome.

—All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township, 7-11 a.m. For more information, go to Facebook or geigertownfireco.com.

Feb. 5:

—Berks Photographic Society meeting, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Suite 326, 7 p.m. Berks County Veterans Administration representatives Kaylin Brice and Amy Cook will introduce "The Seeing Lens" program, a 10-week therapeutic photography group program. During the presentation, we will see how this program combines learning photographic techniques with group counseling for veterans. Some of the participants' experiences, successes and samples of their amazing photos taken during the course will be shared.

Feb. 11:

—Strausstown Fire Company breakfast, Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., 7:30-11:30 a.m. A full breakfast menu will be available. Proceeds benefit the apparatus fund.

Feb. 10:

—Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue open house, Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County, 10 a.m.-noon. Meet and greet the golden retrievers and dogs that are available for adoption. Staff is on hand to answer all questions, and food is available for purchase. No admission charge. No photos. Do not bring other dogs. For more information, email info@dvgrr.org, call 717- 484-4799 or visit: dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse.

Feb. 14:

—Snowshoe with your sweetheart, Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Bern Township, 6 p.m. Grab your honey and enjoy a snowshoe walk down the Union Canal Trail with Berks County Parks and Recreation staff. We'll grab a cup of hot chocolate and discuss snowshoe tips before trying out a few pairs outside. Program is free. Registration required at countyofberks.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Feb. 16:

—Bingo, Bernville Library, 6721 Bernville Road, Bern Township, 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5:30. More information, call 610-488-1302.

Feb. 17:

—25 cent sale (clothing, shoes, books, household and more) and indoor flea market, Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Washington Township, 8-11 a.m.

Feb. 19:

—Berks Photographic Society meeting, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Suite 326, 7 p.m. Guy Tal will present "Creativity & Expression in Photography" in a hybrid Zoom session. Tal will discuss some of the challenges faced by photographic artists today and historically. Tal is a professional writer and photographic artist based in Torrey, Utah. This will be a paid event for non-members with a $10 donation. For non-members interested in attending via Zoom, register by making your $10 donation at store.berksphotographic.org/product/club-donation.

Feb. 20:

—Read with a Ranger: Love is in the Air, Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Bern Township, 10 a.m. Join the rangers on an adventure. Kids ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy a themed story, go for a walk on the trail and complete a craft to become an honorary junior ranger. Program is free. Registration is suggested, countyofberks.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Feb. 24:

—Maple sugaring, Gring's Mill Recreation Area, 2803 Tulpehocken Road, Spring Township, 10 a.m. Learn how to identify the right kinds of trees to tap and make your own syrup. Observe the process of taking sap to syrup and see just how much it takes to get the sweet and sticky liquid we love. $5 per person, kids under 3 free. Registration required, countyofberks.recdesk.com/Community/Program

—Full moon hike, Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Bern Township, 6 p.m. Walk the Union Canal Trail on the evening of the full moon. Free. Registration required,countyofberks.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Feb. 27:

—Homeschool Hour: Maple Sugaring, Bingaman House, 2660 Hill Road, Lower Alsace Township, 10-11 a.m. Join Berks County Parks and Recreation staff as they search for sugar maples and tap them for their sweet sap. $5 per child. Registration required, countyofberks.recdesk.com/Community/Program

March 4:

—Bus trip to Philadelphia Flower Show sponsored by the Muhlenberg Township Parks & Recreation Department. Bus departs from the Restaurant Depot, 3045 Fifth St. Highway, at noon and departs Philadelphia at 7 p.m. Cost is $79 per person, which includes transportation and show ticket. For more information, call 610-919-4727. Register online at muhlenbergtwp.com or at the township office, 210 George St.

March 10:

—Charter Day open house celebrating Pennsylvania's 343rd birthday, Daniel Boone Homestead, 400 Daniel Boone Road, Exeter Township, noon-4 p.m. Charter Day recognizes the day William Penn received his land grant for Pennsylvania from King Charles II of England in 1681. The Daniel Boone Homestead will offer an open house and living history event featuring 18th century demonstrations, trades and hands-on activities, including the operation of the unique Bertolet Sawmill. Additional demonstrations include gunsmithing, leatherworking, hearth cooking, spinning, wool dyeing and blacksmithing. The event will also feature craft and specialty food vendors as well as food trucks and concessions. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.