Berks County churches to hold Blue Christmas services [Religion Digest]

Dec. 9----St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, will hold a Blue Christmas Bereavement service starting at 3 p.m. today. This service is designed for those who've lost loved ones in order to bring a sense of hope, peace and comfort during what is typically a difficult time for those who are grieving. Parking is located behind the church or in the lot at the corner of Penn Avenue and South Hull Street.

—Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th St., Mount Penn, will hold a Blue Christmas service on Sunday at 4 p.m. Grief is felt most deeply during the holidays, yet most holiday celebrations make no room for sorrow and loss. "Twas the Night Before Christmas" is retold through the experience of someone who grieves, and candles are lit in memory of those we are missing.

—Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township, will hold a Blue Christmas service today at 1:30 p.m., a service of comfort and hope for those bereaved and missing a loved one during the holiday season. Harpist Lynda Umstead begins a prelude of music at 1. Advent Vespers with Holden Evening Prayer will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m.. A covered dish meal begins at 5:45 p.m. in the parish hall. Meats and drinks provided. Bring a covered dish to share.

—The Music Ministry at the Church of St. Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Robeson Township, will present a Christmas concert on Sunday at 2 p.m. featuring two choirs, guest soloists and vocal and instrumental selections. The concert will be directed by Beverly Perella, director of music. A free will offering will be received.

—The Greater Reading Encore Chorale will present a holiday celebration concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Alsace Lutheran Church, 2201 Kutztown Road, Muhlenberg Township.

—The 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Salem Lutheran Church, 8410 Lancaster Ave., Bethel Township, will be led by the Rev. Robert G. Argot Sr., a retired pastor, and the church's Council president, Kathie Moyer.

—Coffee & Conversation will be held at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Welcome Center at Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County.

—Zion's Lutheran Church, 354 Zion's Church Road, Perry Township, will open its Fellowship Hall next Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. with a display of over 130 Nativity sets from a private collection. A free will donation will be received, and all proceeds will be sent to the Rev. Aaron Decker, a son of the congregation employed by the ELCA Global Mission, to help support the church's ministry in Bolivia. Complimentary cookies and hot and cold beverages will be available.

—The 21st Century Christian Women's Group of the United Church of Christ of Robesonia will have a Christmas party on Monday at 6 p.m. Tuesday morning Bible study is by Zoom at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study is both in person and by Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The women's lunch will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Country Fare Restaurant in Myerstown. A free community meal and children's clothing closet with free clothing will be held on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Email mestme@aol.com or call 610-659-2775 for more information.

—St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation) 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelaunee Township, will be sponsoring a free drive-thru community meal on Tuesday from 5-6:00 p.m. The meal will consist of sausage, mashed potatoes, vegetable and a cookie. The church is also collecting items for the Bethany Children's Home for Christmas. Call the church Tuesday or Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (610 926-2384) to get a wish list, or you can visit the Bethany Children's Home website, https://bethanyhome.org. Items will be collected until Dec. 17.

—Christmas Camp is being held at Epler's United Church of Christ, 1151 West Leesport Road, Bern Township, next Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Parents can drop off their kids for the day and go shopping, wrap presents or just take a break from the holiday rush. Potty-trained kids through age 17 can spend the day playing games, doing crafts, listening to stories, singing and more. Deadline for registration is Monday. Call the church office at 610-926-1006 to register.

—St John's Lutheran Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg, will host the Red Kettle Concert on Sunday. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 with performances by the Salvation Army Brass Band, Hamburg and Tulpehocken students, St. John's Chancel Choir and Blue Mountain Heritage Choir. The concert is free. Free refreshments will be served after the concert. A free will offering will take place to benefit the Salvation Army Hamburg Service Center, which helps residents across Berks County.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, will host Directors Big Band Christmas Concert tonight at 7. An Advent prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A free drive-through, take-out meal is available today from 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

—Zion Lutheran Church, 300 W. High St., Womelsdorf, will hold a Christmas cookie sale today from 9 a.m.-noon, or sold out. Cost is $10 per pound.

—Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St., Oley, will have a reception after the 10:15 a.m. worship service on Sunday to celebrate four teens who are being confirmed. Debbie Weinhold will be the guest musician.

—Calvary United Church of Christ, 640 Centre Ave., Reading, welcomes guest vocalist Riley Spannuth to the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

—Friedens Lutheran Church, 537 N. Main St., Bernville, will have a blessing of the greens during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

—Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Washington Township, will hold a 25-cent sale and indoor flea market today from 8-11 a.m. On Sunday, trumpeter Craig Kenney and vocalist Debi Wahl we be the guest musicians at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. There will be a free community to-go lunch as well as a giveaway of cold weather gear, clothing, household items and more next Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

—Music at the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Maidencreek Township, includes a flute duet by Karen and Natalie Hess, Senior Choir anthem with Kelli Rosenberger on flute and trumpet solo by James Ayrton.

—The message during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Zion Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Spies Church Road, Alsace Township, will be a skit titled "Jesus Birth — From Heaven's View." Sue Leinbach will perform the hymn "Sweet Little Jesus Boy."

—Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township, will hold Santa's workshop, a gift shop for kids, today from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Kids can make a craft to take home and shop for gifts at kid-friendly prices.

—The Children's Christmas Program will be presented at the 9 a.m. service on Sunday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood. There will be coffee hour between the 9 and 10:30 services.

