Berks County DA 's office identifies man fatally shot by police in a Muhlenberg Township home

Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 17—The Berks County district attorney's Wednesday released the identity of the knife-wielding man fatally shot in a Muhlenberg Township residence by a police officer this week.

The investigation into the use of force in the death of Stephen J. Hughes, 62, in the home in the Cherokee Ranch neighborhood on Monday is continuing, authorities said.

An autopsy performed Tuesday afternoon by Dr. Neil A. Hoffman, a forensic pathologist, concluded Hughes died of a single gunshot wound. A ruling on the manner of death by the county coroner's office is pending further investigation.

The county detectives office still has interviews scheduled this week and further investigative leads to follow, Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said.

Also, some evidence collected at the scene, including ballistics examination and comparison, needs to be processed, he added.

At the conclusion of the investigation, District Attorney John T. Adams will announce the finding and issue a legal ruling on the use of deadly force.

The district attorney's office has assumed the lead role in the investigation, in accordance with the protocol of DA John T. Adams to have an independent agency investigate shootings by officers, Gombar said.

Anyone with information can call county detectives at 610-478-7171.

Gombar previously provided this account:

Muhlenberg police responded to the home in the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane after a 9-1-1 call from a woman who stated a man threatened her with a knife. The call-taker dispatched police after the call disconnected.

The woman, whose name was withheld, told officers entering the residence that the man with a knife had locked himself inside a second-floor bedroom.

Officers went to the second floor, found a key and unlocked and opened the bedroom door to find Hughes with a knife.

After Hughes refused to heed commands to drop the knife, an officer deployed a department-issued Taser, which had no effect.

A second officer discharged his department-issued firearm one time, striking Hughes in the chest.

Hughes was rushed to the Reading Hospital trauma unit. A trauma doctor pronounced him dead at 3:14 p.m.

No police officers were injured. It was unclear if Hughes lived at that residence.

