Berks County elected leaders take oaths of office

Dec. 21—The newest version of the Berks County Board of Commissioners took shape Thursday afternoon.

Inside a courtroom in the Berks County Courthouse, all three commissioners took their oaths of office. Returning Republican commissioners Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera were joined by Democratic newcomer Dante Santoni Jr.

The newly constructed board will officially start its work Jan. 2.

Leinbach has served as a commissioner since 2008, and in 2019 successfully ran as a team with Rivera. The two also ran a joint campaign in this year's election, where all three commissioner positions were up for grabs.

Leinbach said that despite having gone through the swearing in process several times before, he still gets the same sense of excitement from it.

"It never gets old," the Tilden Township resident said. "There is a realization that there are four more years of work to be done on behalf of Berks Countians. I'm proud of what we have been able to achieve so far, but there are some exciting things in our future."

Rivera said that after getting his feet wet during his first term he's now ready to jump head-first into his second.

"It's an honor to be elected to serve the people for another four years," the Bern Township resident said. "There was a lot I learned these past four years so I'm fortunate to have those four years under my belt."

On the Democratic side, there was no incumbent in the race. Former Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt stepped down from his post in January to take over as the county's chief operations officer, and Lucine Sihelnik was picked to temporarily replace him after vowing not to run in the election.

Santoni is a fresh face on the board, but not a newcomer to local politics.

The Muhlenberg Township resident served as a state representative from 1993 to 2010. He was also appointed to serve as a commissioner on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Santoni said he's excited to begin this new chapter in his political life.

"It's been awhile since I've done this," he said with a smile. "But I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead."

In addition to the commissioners, some of those who won seats as county row officers and magisterial district judges took the oath of office Thursday. They included:

— Joe Rudderow as the controller. With the retirement of longtime Controller Sandy Graffius at the end of this year, the Maidencreek Township Republican won the post to be the next fiscal watchdog for the county.

— Mitchell Darcourt as treasurer. The Spring Township Republican will be in charge of county's purse strings, replacing Dennis Adams who retired earlier this year.

— Suzanne Myers as register of wills. The Muhlenberg Township Republican will helm the office she has worked in since 1988. She replaces Larry Medaglia, who left the post earlier this year to fill the role of deputy chief operations officer for the county.

— Beth Jones as clerk of courts. The South Heidelberg Township Republican is taking over leadership of the office she has dedicated nearly three decades to. She replaces James Troutman, who decided not to seek reelection.

— Eric Weaknecht as sheriff. The Lower Heidelberg Township Republican has held the post since 2008.

— Eric Taylor as a district judge. He was reelected to his second term serving the communities of West Reading and Wyomissing.

— Mike Kaufman as a district judge. The retired Berks deputy sheriff will serve the communities of Brecknock, Caernarvon, Robeson and Union townships; Birdsboro and New Morgan.

— Richard Drumheller as a district judge. The retired police chief will serve the communities of Colebrookdale, Douglass, Earl, Hereford and Washington townships; Bally, Bechtelsville and Boyertown.

— Gail Greth as a district judge. She was reelected to her eighth term to serve the communities of Maxatawny and Richmond townships; Fleetwood, Kutztown and Lyons.

— Tonya Butler as a district judge. She was reelected to her second term to serve the communities of northeast Reading.

Other row officers and district judges were not able to attend the ceremony Thursday and will be sworn in at a later time. They include:

— Fred Sheeler as the recorder of deeds. The Democrat defeated Republican incumbent Mary Kozak in the November election, regaining the post he lost to her four years ago.

— John T. Adams as district attorney. The Cumru Township Democrat has held the post since 2008.

— Andrea Book as a district judge. She was reelected to her fourth term serving the communities of Bethel, Jefferson, Marion, North Heidelberg, Penn, Tulpehocken, Upper Bern and Upper Tulpehocken townships; Bernville and Womelsdorf.

— Brian Strand as a district judge. He was reelected to his second term serving the communities of Bern, Centre, Maidencreek and Ontelaunee townships; Centerport and Leesport.

— Steven Chieffo as a district judge. He was reelected to his second term serving the communities of Alsace, Amity, District, Longswamp, Oley, Pike, Rockland and Ruscombmanor townships; and Topton.

— Carissa Johnson as a district judge. She was reelected to her second term serving the communities of southeast Reading.

Commissioners and row officers serve four year terms, and district judges serve six-year terms.