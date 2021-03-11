Berks County man pleads guilty on child sex charges from Kingston sting

Mar. 11—WILKES-BARRE — A Berks County man entered a guilty plea on charges filed after officers say he had a sexually explicit conversation with someone he thought was a child, but was actually a Kingston officer posing as one.

Craig O. Larson, 49, of Barto, entered guilty pleas on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a count of criminal use of a communication facility during a hearing before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Wednesday.

Prosecutors withdrew other charges in pursuance of a guilty plea.

Larson was arrested last September after police said he engaged in a sexually explicit conversation on a social media site with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Larson was told by the "girl" that she was only 15 and Larson told her that he was 49, and added that he was single and lived "in the woods."

Larson sent photos of himself, including a shirtless photo, attempting to get photos from the girl. The conversation continued sporadically for two weeks, with Larson sending a photo of his genitals and explicit messages asking for sex.

After his arrest by Kingston Police, Larson agreed to speak without an attorney, and admitted to knowingly having a sexually explicit conversation with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

After his guilty plea, Larson's bail was revoked by Vough, who set sentencing for July 8. Larson will remain locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility until then.

