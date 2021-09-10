Berks County man pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

Sep. 9—A Fleetwood man has pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted three police officers and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Alan Byerly is charged with assault on a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and assault, according to federal court documents.

The 54-year-old man pleaded not guilty on all counts during a virtual hearing last Tuesday before U.S. Judge Randolph D. Moss in Washington.

Byerly has been in federal custody since July 7.

According to the charging documents:

Byerly was among a crowd of rioters who gathered near a line of bicycle racks set up by police to keep the crowd at bay.

Video shows Byerly just behind the bike racks holding what appears to be a Taser, which he raises in the air with his right hand and activates. Byerly then charges at police, some of whom can be heard yelling "Taser! Taser! Taser!" to warn their fellow officers.

Within seconds, the officers were able to knock the Taser out of Byerly's hands. But he kept charging, striking and pushing officers. At one point he tried to take a baton from an officer, knocking that officer to the ground in the process.

Officers were eventually able to restrain Byerly. However, he was able to escape the scene with the help of a fellow rioter.

The attack on police officers was the second assault in which Byerly was involved on Jan. 6.

Earlier that afternoon, Byerly was caught on footage posted by media outlets. It showed him joining the assault of an Associated Press photographer who was pulled down a flight of stairs, pushed to the ground and dragged toward a mob of protesters.