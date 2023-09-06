Berks couple charged with assaulting man in dog dispute

Sep. 5—A Temple woman was arrested on assault and conspiracy charges after Exeter Township police said she lured a man with whom she's had a running dispute over ownership of two dogs to a meeting at a convenience store under the pretense of providing medication instructions for the pet.

"Got you now ... ," Ashely M. Harp is reported to have said as the victim was being assaulted by her husband, Christopher R. Staron-Harp, about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Perkiomen Avenue, according to police.

Harp, 37, of the 4600 block of Kutztown Road was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose. Harp had not posted bail as of Tuesday morning, according to online court records.

Staron-Harp, 35, was free to await a hearing after posting $25,000 bail Sunday.

They each face charges of aggravated and simple assault, conspiracy and harassment.

Exeter police provided this account in the probable cause affidavit:

Police were dispatched about 1:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported an incident in a vehicle occupied by three people The caller said a woman was trying to remove a man from the vehicle and the man was yelling for help, saying he was being assaulted.

That call was followed by a second call to the dispatch center from the same location. It was placed by Ashley Harp, who told dispatchers there was no emergency.

An Exeter officer arrived and made contact with Staron-Harp in the lot near the exit. Another officer made contact with the victim, whose shirt was torn, mouth was bloody and the left side of his face was severely swollen.

The victim said one of the people who had assaulted him, Ashley Harp, had driven off in a white sedan. A third officer stopped the car on Sunset Manor Drive at Perkiomen Avenue and directed her back to the scene.

The victim said he and Ashley Harp had been in a dispute over ownership of two dogs for an extended period. He was informed by another police department to meet her at a safe place — a police station — to receive instruction on how to medicate the dog whose ownership was the source of the dispute.

The two met at the Exeter Police Department for that purpose, but soon after meeting, Harp called the victim and asked him to meet at the convenience store, purportedly to provide further instructions.

When the victim arrived at the store lot, Harp called him over to her vehicle to show her how to medicate the dog. He declined, and Staron-Harp got out of the car, approached the victim and started punching him in the face.

Staron-Harp must have been hiding in the vehicle because the victim didn't see him inside Harp's car when he arrived.

Harp climbed into the second row of seats in the victim's vehicle and started punching him in the head.

Staron-Harp pulled the victim from his vehicle and continued to assault him. During the assault, the victim noticed Ashley Harp pointing the camera at him as if she was recording or taking pictures of the assault.

That's when he heard her say "Got you now ...."

The victim was treated by an ambulance crew for injuries to his face and a finger.