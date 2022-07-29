Berks crews respond for multiple people shot in Spring Township

Jul. 29—Police, fire and ambulance crews were called Thursday night to an apartment complex in Spring Township for multiple shooting victims.

The call shortly after 8 was for the Springwood Garden Apartments, 2300 Reading Ave.

Upon arrival, crews reported three victims, with two seriously hurt. All were loaded into ambulances and taken to the Reading Hospital trauma center.

Residents of homes across the street from the apartment complex said two of the victims were lying in the street in front of their porches before emergency medical crews placed them in ambulances.

Later, township Police Chief Stephen Powell confirmed at the scene that three shooting victims were transported. He wouldn't provide any details about the victims' identities or how the shooting unfolded, saying it was still under investigation.

No one was in custody as of 10 p.m. Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 610-678-3431 and ask for Detective Robert Long.

