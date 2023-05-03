Berks DA rules police were justified in the fatal shooting of suspect in Wyomissing

May 2—Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams has determined the fatal shooting of a suspect by police following a chase that ended in the backyard of a Wyomissing home on March 30 was a reasonable act of self-defense.

The two local police patrol officers and two state troopers involved in the shooting in the 900 block of Spring Street were justified in using deadly force against Vaughn T. Perkins to ensure the safety of themselves and other officers, Adams said Tuesday in an announcement.

"As a result, the officers and troopers will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day," said Adams, who did not identify the municipal officers' departments.

Pennsylvania law allows all people, including police officers, to use deadly force in an act of self-defense and defense of others if the person reasonably believed that they faced an unlawful interference that created a risk of death or great bodily harm, Adams noted.

Adams said it's reasonable to conclude Perkins, who was wanted in New Jersey, intended to injure or kill the officers when he was shot.

"Vaughn T. Perkins was on a violent crime spree," Adams said. "He was armed and dangerous and despite that fact, officers attempted to apprehend him peacefully. He failed to comply with their verbal commands, threatening the officers and causing them to use deadly force.

"While it is unfortunate that a life was lost, officers involved displayed courage for the protection of the public and each other."

According to investigators:

On March 30 at 6:11 p.m., state police were notified by the U.S. Marshal's Service that Perkins, 53, was wanted for arson in Camden County, N.J. Perkins was operating a black 2016 Lexus.

Additionally, the homicide unit of the Camden County prosecutor's office was requesting Perkins be picked up and held in a double homicide that was discovered at the scene of the March 27 arson.

Perkins was also suspected of shooting two people on a porch in Philadelphia on March 30.

Perkins was considered to be armed and dangerous.

During the search for Perkins, the U.S. Marshal's Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force provided state police with tracing pings from Perkins' cellphone. That information were distributed to troopers and eventually led them to Berks County.

State police provided Berks law enforcement with a bulletin for Perkins and the updated cellphone information.

At 8:48 p.m., the license plate of Perkins' Lexus was captured on the Wyomissing Police Department's license plate readers in the area of the Berkshire Mall.

Patrol officers found the Lexus at State Hill Road and Spring Street and tried to stop it. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Perkins, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Perkins drove his vehicle recklessly through the backyards of a residential area in the 900 block of Spring Street to try to escape. The car struck shrubbery, a garden bed and a woodpile, rendering the vehicle inoperable.

Officers approached Perkins who was in the driver's seat. They gave verbal commands for Perkins to surrender. Perkins failed to comply with the commands, raised a long rifle and pointed it at the officers.

Two patrol officers and two state troopers discharged their firearms, striking Perkins multiple times.

Patrol officers cautiously approached the vehicle and discovered Perkins was dead.

No police or civilians were injured.

Deputy Coroner Eric Graeff and Chief Coroner George Holmes arrived, and Graeff pronounced Perkins dead.

An autopsy was performed April 4 in Reading Hospital. The pathologist noted Perkins suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and a single gunshot wound to the head. Perkins died of the head wound, according to the pathologist's preliminarily ruling.

County detectives responded to investigate. Adams' protocol is to have an independent investigative agency handle police shootings.