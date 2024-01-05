Berks food safety inspections found rodent droppings and 3 live cockroaches at one restaurant

Jan. 5—Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors.

The results will be posted every other week. All food vendors are inspected at least once a year. Other inspections can be triggered by a change of owner, a follow up if a facility had been out of compliance or by a complaint filed with the PDA.

If a food provider is labeled out of compliance, that means it has one or more violations that require a return visit by an inspector. The establishment is given time to fix the problem(s) and remains open for business.

Complaints can be filed online with the PDA.

Below are the results of inspections conducted between Dec. 20, 2023 and Jan. 2, 2024, that were filed in the state database as of Jan. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Berks

Kentucky Fried Chicken #052, 2245 Lancaster Pike, Shillington, Jan. 02: three violations. Ice deflector shield in ice machine has cracked broken edges where the shield was attached to the interior bin and also all screws are not stainless therefore causing rust to build on screws and contaminate ice. Shield taken out by manager. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Corrected. This is a repeat violation. Water, as observed at rear kitchen hand wash sink, is not under pressure during inspection. Hand sink in rear must be repaired. This is a repeat violation.

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4725 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, Jan. 2: no violations.

New Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant, 2727 Bernville Road, Leesport, Jan. 2: one violation. Observed some food containers stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Plaza Azteca Wyomissing, 955 Woodland Road, Wyomissing, Jan. 2: five violations. Gallon drink containers in the reach-in refrigerator in the kitchen are not labeled to properly identify the contents.Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The soda gun at the bar, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Side door located in the server area of the food facility has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other pests. Working container (spray bottle) in the dining room area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.

Rite Aid #2591, 626 Philadelphia Ave., Reading, Jan. 2: one violation. Several containers of milk were offered for sale that were beyond the use/sell by date and must be discarded. Corrected.

Sunoco Aplus Market #005040, 701 Philadelphia Ave., Kenhorst, Jan. 2: two violations. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the hot case area. corrected.

V & S Sandwich Shop, 1621 Lancaster Ave., Reading, Jan. 2: five violations. Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed prep sink/faucet and sink equipment with an accumulation of dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food facility is using Duct tape to repair the hand sink faucet in front counter which is not an approved material. Broken equipment, pallets stored in rear area outside the food facility needs removed. Old unused broken equipment stored in kitchen area, should be removed from food facility.

Wawa #8119, 910 Leesport Road, Leesport, Jan. 2: no violations.

Chili's Grill & Bar #1853, 2703 N. Meridian Blvd., Wyomissing, Dec. 28: four violations. Condenser unit in the walk-in cooler observed to have a thick layer of ice on the back of the unit and pipes. Observed condensate dripping from the unit. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the walk-in coolers and the Bain Maries on the cook line. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The pre-rinse nozzle in the ware washing area observed to have a buildup of residue. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the ware washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Outback Steakhouse #3919, 1101 Woodland Road, Wyomissing, Dec. 28: one violation. Observed a build-up of residue on the non-food contact portion of the soda dispenser at the server's station in the kitchen. Corrected.

McDonald's #24028, 2725 N. Meridian Blvd., Wyomissing, Dec. 27: no violations.

Third And Spruce Drafthaus, 238 S. Third Ave., West Reading, Dec. 27: two violations. Raw chicken stored in the Bain Marie at the end of the cook line stored next to RTE foods without a barrier. Corrected. Raw shell eggs stored above foods in a manner that does not protect against contamination. Corrected. Observed several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in beer cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Trish's Specialty Cheese Cakes, 20 N. Sixth Ave., West Reading, Dec. 27: one violation. Observed a build-up of residue on the non-food contact portion of the ice machine. Corrected.

Cherry's Jamaican Delight, 711 Penn Ave., West Reading, Dec. 26: two violations. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Floor tiles in the back area by the exit door are cracked and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Fresh Breakfast-Lunch, 614 Penn Ave., West Reading, Dec. 26: one violation. Observed a buildup of residue on the non-food contact surface of the ice machine.

Michelangelo's Pizzeria, 500 Penn Ave., West Reading, Dec. 26: nine violations. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Raw ingredients were stored on a shelf in the back area are stored open with no covering. Food was held at 61 °F, in the Bain Maire used for pizza ingredients, rather than 41°F or below as required. Bain Maire should not be used until repaired/replaced. Food was removed by an employee and disposed of or moved to a working unit. Observed a build-up of food residue on the non-food contact surfaces of the dough mixer in the back. Observed a build-up of residue on the non-food contact portion of the ice chute on the soda dispensing machine. Single use to-go containers stored on shelf not stored inverted to protect against contamination. Corrected. Floor in the back area, is made of tile, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. Tile in the back area is observed to be cracked and not easily cleanable. The handwash sink in the back area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in back behind the dough machine and under equipment and along the wall of the walk-in cooler. Rodent droppings were observed under the 3 bay sink and around the dough mixer. Three live cockroaches were observed along the wall of the walk-in cooler. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Out of compliance.

State Hill Craft Cocktails & Kitchen, 1 Wellington Blvd., Wyomissing, Dec. 21: five violations. Scoops being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice in the ice bins at the bar. Corrected. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the walk-in coolers and 3 Bain Marie's. Corrected. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration used for the low temperature ware washing machine. Corrected. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in server's area, stored not inverted. Corrected. Soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the bar area. Corrected.

Stouch Tavern, 138 W. High St., Womelsdorf, Dec. 21: no violations.

Way-Har Farm Market LLC, 7701 Bernville Road, Bernville, Dec. 21: no violations.

Briano's Italiano, 360 E. Wyomissing Ave., Mohnton, Dec. 20: four violations. Condenser unit in the walk-in cooler observed to have a thick layer of ice on the back of the unit and pipes. Observed condensate dripping from the unit. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the walk-in coolers and the Bain Maries on the cook line. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The pre-rinse nozzle in the ware washing area observed to have a buildup of residue. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the ware washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

CVS #05065, 8565 Allentown Pik, Blandon, Dec. 20: no violations.

Giovanni's Pizzeria, 1306 Reading Ave., Boyertown, Dec. 20: three violations. Ice deflector shield in ice machine has cracked broken edges where the shield was attached to the interior bin and also all screws are not stainless therefore causing rust to build on screws and contaminate ice. Shield taken out by manager. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Corrected. This is a repeat violation. Water, as observed at rear kitchen hand wash sink, is not under pressure during inspection. Hand sink in rear must be repaired. This is a repeat violation.

Michael's Restaurant, 1211 W. Benjamin Franklin Highway, Douglassville, Dec. 20: nine violations. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Raw chicken and fish were stored above ready to eat foods in the reach in coolers at the cookline. Corrected. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, are not being date marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the 2-door refrigerator at the counter and the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed a build-up of food residue on the non-food contact surface of the milkshake maker. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed a build-up of old food and debris under the cookline. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed a build-up of old food residue on the top part of the cake case at in the front. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in back prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Floors in the front counter and walk in cooler areas are cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the ware washing area. Corrected. Out of compliance.

Nice Garden, 850 Golden Drive Suite #8, Blandon, Dec. 20: one violation. Ceiling air vents in the kitchen of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Wyomissing Sunoco, 3100 State Hill Road, Wyomissing, Dec. 20: three violations. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the 2-door refrigerator in the back area and the walk-in cooler. Observed food residue on the non-food contact surface of the soda machine. Corrected. Observed old food debris and residue on the interior surface of the 2-door True refrigerator in the back room. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Muhlenberg Township

Dino's Wings & Things, 5306 Allentown Pike, Dec. 31: five violations. Food employees observed in cooking area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food dispensing utensil in salt and flour bins observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food. Corrected on site during inspection. Walk-in refrigerator fan guards are dusty. Plastic bin exteriors soiled. Wall board is warped in places, breaking away from wall with gaps, and is need of repair and is not an easily cleanable surface.

Route 61 Diner, 3455 Pottsville Pike, Dec. 31: six violations. Raw chicken was stored above other raw meats. Corrected on site during inspection. Food dispensing utensil in the flour observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food. Corrected on site during inspection. Observed wet wiping cloths in cook/prep areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ice machine interior panel, can opener, fan guards in walk-in refrigerator, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue/dust and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces — food bin exteriors, wet floor signs, trash receptacles soiled. Food employee observed towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning.

Alebrije Mexican Restaurant, 3225 N. Fifth St., Dec. 30: seven violations. Food (four containers of sauces) in the walk-in refrigerator stored open with no covering. Corrected on site during inspection. Food dispensing utensil handle observed stored touching the sugar. Corrected on site during inspection. Personal items (phone charger/jacket) observed in food preparation area, potentially contaminating customer products. Corrected on site during inspection. Food contact surface of clear plastic bin is cracked which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Corrected on site during inspection; bin discarded. Fan guard in glass door refrigerator is dusty. Corrected on site during inspection. Interior panel of ice machine is soiled. Margarita dispensing spout soiled. Observed soiled refrigerator gaskets in the bar area. Corrected on site during inspection. Wall and floor at ice machine area dusty/soiled. Wall in the server area has a hole or is broken and in need of repair. Wall adjacent to ice machine has unfinished drywall with rough edges.

Hissho Sushi @ Giant 6422, 4320 N. Fifth Street Highway, Dec. 30: one violation. Personal items (phone, purse) observed stored adjacent to food/customer served products. Store separately to prevent contamination of customer served products.

Thai Cuisine, 502 Eisenbrown St., Dec. 30: five violations. Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed wet wiping cloths in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed carrots stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigerator, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected on site during inspection. Observed cook's equipment (stove/oven), and under counter refrigerator with an accumulation of food residue/debris on non-food contact surfaces. Exterior/sides and doors. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Rothenberger Meats, 2934 North Fifth Street Highway, Dec. 24: three violations. Green price/name display labels not laminated/cleaned between uses, and are in contact with meats on display. Fans in walk in refrigerator dusty. Plastic cover for dunnage rack soiled. Cutting board underside soiled, topside stained. Utensils observed with handles not stored up to prevent contamination of eating portion of utensil.

5th Street Diner, 5340 Allentown Pike, Dec. 23: four violations. An employee's beverage container was observed in cook's worktable, a food preparation area. Food dispensing utensil in sugar and coleslaw observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food. Corrected on site during inspection. Fan guards in walk-in refrigerator, and fan guard of floor fan are soiled with dust. Bulk food bin exteriors have food residue accumulation.

New Happy Garden, 4447c N. Fifth St., Dec. 23: four violations. Two bulk bins observed with dispensing utensil handle touching the food. Corrected on site during inspection. Wire shelving in walk-in refrigerator observed to have food residual build-up. Two bulk food bin exteriors observed to have food residual. The handwash sink located in the prep area does not have hot water turned on; per owner, handwashing sink in alternate location is used.

Reading Company Booster Club Inc., 2100 Georgia Road, Dec. 22: no violations.

Regal Buffet, 3252 North Fifth Street Highway, Dec. 22: no violations.

Reading

Neag Kitchen, 1010 Centre Ave., Dec. 28, no violations.

UPDATES

The following reports for the period of Dec. 6 to Dec. 19, were added to the state's database after Dec. 21 and did not appear in the previous Berks food safety report.

Berks

Esposito's Italian Restaurant, 1540 Friedensburg Road, Reading, Dec. 19: three violations. Observed some food containers stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The soda gun at the upstairs bar, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. The handwash sink in the upstairs bar area does not have single use towels. Corrected.

Fleetwood Pizza, 34 W. Main St., Fleetwood, Dec. 19: six violations. Observed some food containers stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The soda gun at the upstairs bar, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. The handwash sink in the upstairs bar area does not have single use towels. Corrected. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the sandwich bain marie. The slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed an accumulation of grease/dirt/old food debris on the floor under the cooking equipment, on some hood surfaces, and on/around the mixer in the back area. Two of the light fixtures in the front food preparation area are not working properly. Old unused equipment and other items stored throughout the facility should be removed from food facility. Working container (spray bottle) in front area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.

Marathon, 16617 Pottsville Pike, Hamburg, Dec. 19: two violations. A bowl of hard boiled eggs in the shell were left on counter for sale without proper temperature control. Discarded. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Vintner's Table, 945 Hill Ave Suite 100, Wyomissing, Dec. 19: no violations.

Wyomissing Restaurant & Bakery, 1245 Penn Ave., Wyomissing, Dec. 19: two violations. Observed a build-up of grease and old food debris on the tables under the equipment at the cooking line. Double doors (receiving) located in the kitchen area of the food facility have a gap at the bottom and do not fully protect against the entry of pests.

Krumsville Inn, 1538 Krumsville Road, Lenhartsville, Dec. 18: one violation. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3-compartment sink.

Rutter's #69, 100 Grand St., Hamburg, Dec. 18: five violations. Wood legs supporting counter top equipment, in the kitchen area, are not smooth, non-absorbent, corrosion resistant. Laminate broken off of counter supports leaving exposed wood that must be repaired. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a grease/slime residue buildup observed inside. Also prerinse hose nozzle head has a black grease residue build up around handle and nozzle area. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Handle and faucet of warewashing prerinse sink has a food residue/grease build up. Also drain area under machine has an old food residue build up on cover. Food facility person in charge does not have records to demonstrate routine inspection and service of backflow prevention devices and other water treatment devices. Last date of service on filter is from 2020. Ceiling air vent area of the food facility above the warewashing area doorway is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Taco Fest, 650 Crossing Blvd., Elverson, Dec. 18: five violations. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the refrigerator used for the fruit juices. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the ware washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Stockroom door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of pests. Working containers in the dry storage area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.

Choice Deli, 740 Noble St., Kutztown, Dec. 15: no violations.

Oliviero's Pizzeria, 1 Park Lane Suite 101, Douglassville, Dec. 15: four violations. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in Bain Marie next to the pizza oven. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The air vent above the food prep area to the left of the pizza oven was observed to have a build-up of dirt and dust. Working containers in back area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.

Muhlenberg Township

Berks County Intermediate Unit, 1111 Commons Blvd., Dec. 15: no violations.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 5334 Allentown Pike, Dec. 15: no violations.

Hoober's Fresh To Go, 2934 N. Fifth Street Highway, Dec. 9: no violations.

Smoketown Meats, 2934 N. Fifth Street Highway, Dec. 9: two violations. Flex cutting board (thin) observed with surface integrity damage. Discarded on inspection. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Sunnyside Pastries, 2934 N. Fifth Street Highway, Dec. 9: two violations. Bulk Food container exteriors observed to have food residual present. Food facility has class scheduled for Food Employee Certification.

William's Family Restaurant, 2934 N. Fifth Street Highway, Dec. 9: two violations. A food employee was observed touching — pickle (garnish) a ready to eat food — with bare hands. Shredded cheese was held at 47.3°F, in the upper bain marie area, rather than 41°F or below as required.