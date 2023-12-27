Berks home and vehicles destroyed in 2-alarm Christmas Eve blaze

Dec. 26—A Muhlenberg Township family lost their home and several vehicles in a two-alarm Christmas Eve blaze that sent a large plume of smoke that was seen from miles away.

Crews were initially dispatched Sunday at 3:15 p.m. to 5625 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Road after the Berks County 911 center received numerous calls from people who saw the smoke, Chief Alex Lupco of Muhlenberg Township Fire & Rescue said Tuesday.

All occupants of the home were outside when the first crew arrived, he said.

A second alarm was struck as the fire rapidly grew, spreading to vehicles and several sheds, Lupco said.

As many as 75 firefighters from 10 departments responded.

Crews were hampered by the lack of a nearby hydrant as well as the property's relatively isolated location, Lupco said. The property is accessed by a roughly 200-foot-long driveway that intersects Stoudts Ferry Bridge Ridge Road near where that road comes to a dead-end.

The back of the property abuts Muhlenberg Township-owned Jim Dietrich Park.

Crews needed about two hours to control the flames, which reduced the house to rubble. Crews remained there for several more hours, digging through the rubble to expose smoldering fire.

Besides the house and several outbuildings, two passenger cars were destroyed and several recreational vehicles were damaged.

Lupco estimated total damages at more than $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by a state police fire marshal.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency needs.

Online county property records list the owners as Robert E. Jr. and Grace H. Wagner.