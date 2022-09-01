Berks lawyer charged with conspiring with client to cheat Harrisburg law firm out of $120,000

Aug. 31—A Laureldale resident woke to discover a stranger holding a hammer standing in his living room, borough police said Wednesday.

An officer was dispatched to the 3500 block of Kutztown Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. He found a hammer dropped by the intruder as he fled the residence.

The officer asked Muhlenberg Township police to be on the lookout for a skinny male wearing a knit wool hat.

Within 10 minutes, a Muhlenberg police officer called to say he had a suspect, later identified as Jason F. King, 35, in custody in the 4000 block of Kutztown Road.

The victim told police that he woke up and was heading to the bathroom when he saw the man in his living rom. He asked the man what he was doing in his house, and he answered that he was told to go there.

The victim warned King to leave immediately or he would shoot him. King turned around and walked out of the home.

Investigators learned King spent the night in a coin laundry along Kutztown Road until he was ordered to leave early Tuesday, as evidenced by security camera footage.

King's address on the criminal complaint is listed in the 4500 block of Eight Avenue, Temple, which is a half-block from where he was arrested. At his arraignment, King told court officials that he currently resides in the 600 block of Cherry Street in Reading.

Following arraignment before District Judge David E. Glass in Reading Central Court, King was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail to await a hearing on burglary and trespassing charges.