Berks League of Women Voters holds event at Exeter library

Jan. 27—Wenda Kincaid was fed up with the division she was seeing in politics.

"It's a civil war out there," Kincaid, of Hamburg, said. "I knew I had to do something. I knew how important voting was, because I was raised in a military, voting kind of family."

In her search for a way to contribute, Kincaid came across the League of Women Voters of Berks County.

"I chose the League, because...when you have an actual average of about 60% of people voting...we have to get people out there," Kincaid said. "That's how we heal this."

Now, nine years after joining, Kincaid serves as president of the League.

Founded in 1920, the League of Women Voters is a nationwide, non-partisan, all-volunteer advocacy group aimed at protecting voting rights, educating, and empowering voters.

The group operates over 750 state and local Leagues, including the Berks County arm—which on Saturday held an event at the Exeter Community Library addressing reminder postcards to potential voters.

The event was open to League members, as well as those interested in joining.

Kincaid said that much of the League's efforts are dedicated to voter registration and education.

To that end, the Berks League holds voter registration events, often at local institutions like the Reading Area Community College and Albright University.

"I know we've regularly registered 150 to 200 (voters) annually," Kincaid said. "And those are just the ones we know."

Other League efforts include working with BCTV to put together educational programs on topics of interest to voters, like election integrity, how property assessments and taxes are done, book bans, youth homelessness, access to maternal care and more.

The Berks Leage also holds interviews and forums with local election candidates, which are broadcast on BCTV.

In addition, the group contributes to Vote411, a nationwide database with candidate information.

Membership open to all

While its name emphasizes women voters, Kincaid noted that the League is open to members of all genders who are passionate about voting and voters rights.

"We didn't change the name, because we figured we had brand recognition, but everybody is welcome," Kincaid said with a laugh. "If you're interested in current events, candidates, (the League) is a great place to bounce ideas around and get information."

Kincaid said she also finds motivation in the organization's nonpartisan stance.

"(People) are a lot more alike than we are apart," Kincaid said. "We want everybody's ideas. We need to be more centrist because that's who we are. And you get better outcomes that way."

She said that a political landscape filled with polarized opinions often results in inactivity, since no one can agree on what needs to be done.

Seeking volunteers

Kincaid said the League today has had some trouble finding new volunteers.

"When the League first started, women didn't work the way they do now. This was a great opportunity for them to use their brains, their talents. Now everyone works," Kincaid said.

Still, she said the League remains a place where anyone seeking fellowship can come.

"All the people in the League have become new friends for me," Kincaid said. "It's definitely a sense of camaraderie."

Barbara Bender, of Exeter, said she's been a League member for over 40 years.

"(Initially) I needed something productive to do," Bender said.

Bender and Norma Beckerman, also of Exeter, said that today they are motivated by ensuring as many people as possible have an opportunity to vote.

"I belong to the committee of voter registration," Beckerman said. "We go out to high schools and colleges and try to get the young people involved."

Susan Washington, filling out postcards at the library on Saturday, said she isn't currently a League member, and wasn't sure if she wanted to join.

"(The League) is nonpartisan. And this election, I'm definitely not nonpartisan," Washington said with a laugh. "I think this is valuable, don't get me wrong. I'm glad to volunteer, but you can only do so much."

Washington said Saturday's event was the first League gathering she'd been to in years.

Bill Litvin, League treasurer, said that although the League itself is nonpartisan, people with varying points of view are encouraged to join.

"You can be a member and have partisan feelings," Litvin said. "But when I'm acting on behalf of the League, I'm not going to be espousing one or another point of view."

Litvin noted that members can sign up to participate in activities as a local member for no charge, although being registered as a member of the larger national organization costs $55.

The League needs volunteers to help with in-person events, as well as behind the scenes organizing, and is also looking for people with social media experience to help improve the League's online presence, Kincaid said.

Currently, the Berks League has about 50 members, according to Kincaid.