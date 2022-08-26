Berks man accused of raping 2 children

Aug. 25—A Berks County man has been accused of raping two girls when they were 7 years old, county detectives announced Thursday.

James Fisher, 59, was charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and related charges.

In July, county detectives took statements from two victims who said Fisher abused them at a home on Friedensburg Road in Lower Alsace Township.

Both victims said Fisher abused them when they were 7 years old.

The victims said the offenses took place between 2011 and 2016.

Fisher remains incarcerated in Berks County Prison on unrelated charges.

It's unclear when detectives planned to have him arraigned on the rape charges.