Berks man among 6 arrested in California-to-Bucks-County multimillion-dollar drug ring

Sep. 13—A Berks County man is among six people arrested in a drug ring that authorities said shipped millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana from Los Angeles to Bucks County.

Avrian Haywood Mack, 21, of Reading was arraigned last week before Bucks County District Judge Lisa J. Gaier on 81 felony drug, conspiracy and related charges. He was sent to Buck County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

According to the Bucks County district attorney's office:

An investigation — led by the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force, the Quakertown Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — began in February. It was determined the drug ring was concealing drugs in parcels and shipping them through the U.S. Postal Service from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania.

The investigation led to arrest warrants for six men, four from Pennsylvania and two from California. The investigation also led to the seizure of more than $3.5 million worth of drugs, more than 40 firearms and about 100,000 rounds of ammunition.

"By dismantling this dangerous national drug-trafficking organization, the Bucks County Drug Strike Force and its law enforcement partners, have undoubtedly saved countless lives. More to come," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a statement announcing the arrests.

The following also were arrested: Michael Sanchez, 32, Los Angeles; David Matthew Yohn, 53, Springfield, Bucks County; Aived Abel Garcia, 25, Chula Vista, Calif.; Davone Desean Walker, 43, Allentown; and Miguel Aliaga, 36, Walnutport, Northampton County.

Each are charged with dozens of felony counts of corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and criminal conspiracy.

Yohn and Aliaga were arraigned and committed to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $2 million bail each. Walker was arraigned and placed in Bucks County Jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail.

Sanchez and Garcia are in custody in California awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.