Berks man arrested on child porn charges

Dec. 20—An Alsace Township man has been arrested on child pornography charges after investigators said they found images of unidentified pre-pubescent girls engaged in sexual acts with an unidentified man.

Joseph B. Christie II, 39, of the 100 block of Basket Road was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment Monday night before District Judge Andrea J. Book in Reading Central Court.

Christie faces six felony counts each of possessing child pornography, disseminating images of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to court documents:

On Feb. 22, Berks County detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children about an individual uploading digital files of child pornography.

Detectives went to a website and found the videos that were uploaded by someone using the screen name, "joesbored1234." They obtained a subpoena to get the internet subscriber's name, address, email address and telephone number.

The internet services company provided the account name of Joseph Christie of Basket Road in Alsace Township. Because the account address was in Delaware and outside the county detectives' permissible area of investigation, they referred the investigation to the Pennsylvania State Police computer crime unit.

On June 29, a state police investigator obtained a search warrant for Christie's residence in Alsace.

On July 1, troopers went to the home and announced their presence, but received no answer despite knocking loudly. They eventually called Christie's cellphone number and he answered.

Christie met the trooper at the front door. During an interview with the trooper in the living room, Christie denied uploading child pornography.

Investigators seized his cellphone and took it to a state police crime lab where a forensic download was performed.

The charges were filed Dec. 12 after investigators determined that six files containing child porn were found on Christie's smartphone.