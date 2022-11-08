Berks man arrested after Sunday morning shooting in Reading

Nov. 7—A Spring Township man was arrested after Reading police said he shot a man in a calf as the victim fled the scene of a fight the pair and others were engaged in Sunday morning in the city.

Jose R. Taveras, 26, of the 2900 block of Wyoming Drive was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $80,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Eric J. Taylor in Reading Central Court.

Taveras faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime and disorderly conduct.

According to police:

Pole-mounted city security cameras alerted police at 6:10 a.m. to a fight in the 800 block of Court Street. After the victim and Taveras shoved and punched each other, Taveras is observed reaching into another man's waistband and pulling out a handgun.

The footage shows the victim trying to run north on North Ninth Street as Taveras points the gun at him and fires a round, striking the victim in the lower left calf.

The victim was treated in Reading Hospital.

The unidentified man from whom Taveras took the gun is seen taking the weapon from Taveras and returning it to his waistband. The defendant and the unidentified man are seen running south on Ninth.

Taveras was taken into custody a short time later, but arrest details were unavailable.