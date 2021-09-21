Berks man charged with groping teen girl

Sep. 20—A South Heidelberg Township man has been charged with indecently assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a township residence early in the summer.

Alcides J. Mull, 54, of the first block of East Glen Tilt Avenue remained free to await a hearing after arraignment Friday before District Judge Ann L. Young in Reading Central Court. He faces two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count each of corruption of minors and child endangerment.

South Heidelberg Township police filed the charges Friday following an investigation of allegations brought to the attention of authorities on June 18.

According to investigators:

Police responded to Mull's residence on June 18 after the girl's father reported she was touched inappropriately by Mull, who is acquainted with his daughter, a short time earlier. The girl had called her father after the alleged incident.

Mull invited the officer into the residence and admitted to groping the girl, but said he did so show her "what guys might do" after she asked him questions about sex.