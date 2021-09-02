Berks man charged in home-invasion killing of homeowner

Sep. 2—Wyomissing police have charged a Reading man in the fatal shooting of a man during a home burglary two years ago.

Jarren Walker, 33, of the 100 block of North Ninth Street was identified as the suspect in the May 6, 2019, killing of 37-year-old homeowner Na'il Salamov through an investigation that focused on a cellphone the suspect left in the home as a result of a struggle with the victim, investigators said in the criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Investigators used a search warrant to trace Walker's cellphone shortly before, during and after the home invasion in the first block of Birchwood Road about 10 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Google-preserved history location indicated Walker's phone was in operation on the Berkshire Mall parking lot, across from the Greenwood Mall neighborhood, between 8:34 p.m. and 8:53 p.m. At 10:07 p.m. the phone was traced to Salamov's home, two minutes before Salamov called 9-1-1 to report that he had been shot by an intruder.

Salamov was pronounced dead May 7, 2019, about 4 a.m. by a physician in Reading Hospital.

Investigators said Salamov gave dispatchers a description of a dark-skinned male with dreadlocks, and this matched Walker's driver's license photos, arrest photos and an Instagram photo.

In August, investigators interviewed an acquaintance of Walker's who described a conversation with Walker.

According to that conversation, Walker and another person went to Salamov's house to rob him, not expecting Salamov to be home. Walker said his accomplice pepper-sprayed Salamov, and Salamov grabbed Walker, according to the acquaintance.

During the struggle, Walker shot Salamov.

It was unclear from the affidavit why Walker targeted Salamov's home.

On Wednesday about noon, detectives from the Wyomissing Police Department and Berks County District Attorney's Office arrested Walker at his workplace in Reading.

He was committed to Berks County Prison without bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Andrea J. Book in Reading Central Court.

Walker faces charges of second- and third-degree murder, conspiracy, robbery, burglary and related counts.

This homicide investigation remains active, investigators said.

"The detectives will continue to exhaust all investigative leads, utilize every resource and tool, along with technology, to identify every person who was involved in or played a role in this tragic murder and bring them to justice," Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County. Tips may be submitted by calling 877-373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on their mobile device, or via text message using their mobile phone and typing ALERTBERKS along with your tip to 847411.