Berks man facing U.S. Capitol riot charges strikes deal with federal prosecutors

Jul. 20—A Fleetwood man facing federal charges for assaulting three police officers and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to accept a plea deal in federal court Monday.

According to court documents, a hearing has been scheduled for Alan Byerly at 2:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Byerly is facing an 8-count indictment that includes charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

He has been in federal custody since first being charged in July 2021. He initially pleaded not guilty in September to the charges he was facing.

Byerly was offered a federal plea deal, but turned it down in November, planning to head to trial.

But that trial never happened.

Instead, Byerly changed his mind once again and now appears ready to accept the government's plea deal. The details of the proposal were not made public.

According to the charging documents:

Byerly was among a crowd of rioters who gathered near a line of bicycle racks set up by police to keep the crowd at bay.

Video shows Byerly just behind the bike racks holding what appears to be a Taser, which he raises in the air with his right hand and activates. Byerly charges at police, some of whom can be heard yelling, "Taser! Taser! Taser!" to warn their fellow officers.

Within seconds, the officers were able to knock the Taser out of Byerly's hands. But he kept charging, striking and pushing officers. At one point he tried to take a baton from an officer, knocking that officer to the ground in the process.

Officers were eventually able to restrain Byerly. However, he was able to escape the scene with the help of a fellow rioter.

The attack on police officers was the second assault in which Byerly was involved on Jan. 6.

Earlier that afternoon, Byerly was caught on footage posted by media outlets. It showed him joining the assault of an Associated Press photographer who was pulled down a flight of stairs, pushed to the ground and dragged toward a mob of protesters.