Berks man had cache of street drugs in car on Route 222, troopers say

Dec. 13—A Muhlenberg Township man is in Berks County Prison following his arraignment Tuesday night on drug trafficking charges as a result of an investigation by state police vice and narcotics officers.

Darryl W. Metz Jr., 56, of Valley View Mobile Home Park also faces felony firearms charges including possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment before District Judge Ann. L. Young in Reading Central Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, troopers learned Metz was selling illegal drugs. On Nov. 29, Troop L vice and narcotics members conducted surveillance of Metz. They observed him selling heroin mixed with fentanyl on numerous occasions in various locations in Berks.

The next day about 3 p.m., troopers stopped Metz as he was driving a car with heavily tinted windows on Route 222 in the area of Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township.

They informed Metz that undercover officers observed him conducting drug transactions, and asked to search his car. Metz consented.

Troopers found street drugs packaged for sale in various hidden compartments in the car, including: 98 grams of marijuana, 22 grams each of cocaine and methamphetamine, and 19 grams each of heroin and fentanyl.

They also found 70 Xanax pills — tranquilizers — for which he had no prescription, cash totaling $1,807 and two handguns.