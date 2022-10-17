Berks man seeks break on his sentence for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Oct. 17—A Fleetwood man is seeking a break on his federal sentence for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, citing his contributions to his community, his willingness to take responsibility for his actions and the low quality of the stun gun he wielded against police officers.

A sentencing memorandum filed last week by the attorneys representing 55-year-old Alan Byerly requests that he receive a penalty below the 37- to 46-month guideline when a judge sentences him Friday.

Federal prosecutors filed their own memorandum on Oct. 9 seeking at least 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. They said they requested a sentence at least at the top of the stipulated guidelines range because Byerly committed three assaults, two against police officers.

Byerly pleaded guilty in July to one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon and one count of striking, beating and wounding on federal property. He has been in federal custody since being charged in July 2021.

Those were two of the eight counts with which he was originally charged. The plea was part of a deal with prosecutors.

In Byerly's sentencing memorandum filed Friday, his attorneys wrote that their client has taken full responsibility for his actions and feels remorse.

"Alan Byerly is truly remorseful for his actions," they wrote in the document. "He has pled guilty and accepted full responsibility for what he did. He knows that pleading guilty is the right thing to do given his actions and he offers this court no excuse for what he did."

The memorandum also says Byerly already has paid a heavy toll for his actions on Jan. 6.

"For the last 15.5 months he has been unable to see any of his family members, whom he misses dearly," they wrote. "Due to the pandemic, he has spent a significant portion of that time in stark conditions, often going weeks locked down in his cell with minimal time out of the cell. During that time, he lost his house and upon release will need to move in with his aunt."

Bylery's attorneys also argue that the stun gun he was armed with during the riot should not be classified as a dangerous or deadly weapon.

"Regarding the device Mr. Byerly brought with him to Washington, D.C., the government's investigation established Mr. Byerly purchased the device at a Cabela's store for $24.99 and the packaging described it as a compact stun gun and flashlight," the memorandum reads. "The government's investigation also determined that the device was considered 'junk' by engineering experts who work on TASER weapons."

Byerly's sentencing memorandum attempts to paint Byerly as an upstanding citizen outside of his involvement in the attack on the Capitol. It includes character letters that his attorneys believe show what type of individual he has been and can expected to be again once released.

"He is described as a respectful, kindhearted, loyal, and caring man," the memorandum reads. "He is the type of man that is there when your car breaks down or when you need something fixed in the house. He is a skilled carpenter by trade. He has always worked to provide for and support his four children.

"He takes pride in his family and is a caring and loving father, son and nephew. He has not had any contact with the criminal justice system for 18 years; during that time, he worked and lived a productive life."

The case

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington:

Byerly was among a crowd of rioters who gathered near a line of bicycle racks set up by police to keep the crowd at bay.

Video shows Byerly just behind the bike racks holding what appears to be a stun gun, which he raises with his right hand and activates. Byerly charges at police, some of whom can be heard yelling, "Taser! Taser! Taser!" to warn their fellow officers.

Within seconds, the officers were able to knock the stun gun out of Byerly's hands. But he kept charging, striking and pushing officers. At one point he tried to take a baton from an officer, knocking that officer to the ground in the process.

Officers were eventually able to restrain Byerly. However, he was able to escape with the help of a fellow rioter.

The attack on police officers was the second assault in which Byerly was involved that day.

Earlier that afternoon, Byerly was caught on footage posted by media outlets. It showed him joining the assault of an Associated Press photographer who was pulled down a flight of stairs, pushed to the ground and dragged toward a mob of protesters.

Reporter David Mekeel contributed to this story.